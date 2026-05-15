UAE announces restoration of Umayyad Mosque in Damascus

The UAE announced the restoration of Umayyad Mosque in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Friday.

The announcement came as Minister of State Noura Al Kaabi paid a visit to the mosque, state news agency Wam reported.

“Syria occupies a unique place at the heart of Arab and Islamic civilisation, and the Umayyad Mosque is one of its most prominent historical landmarks and enduring cultural symbols,” said Ms Al Kaabi.

“The UAE’s announcement of the restoration of this mosque, with the generous support of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, reflects the importance of our shared heritage and culture, and the UAE’s unwavering support for the Syrian people.”

The initiative will include the structural and architectural rehabilitation of the mosque, she added.

The project will include the broader revitalisation of the surrounding historical area, in a manner that “aligns with the Syrian identity and the economic, cultural, and social fabric of the country”.