Dubai Opera issues warning over surge in counterfeit ticket websites

Fake websites "may also show up high in online search results and often use familiar logos, photos, and language to appear genuine," Dubai Opera said.

Similar scams emerged last year, when fake Facebook accounts offered discounts of up to 50 per cent on shows at the performing arts venue.

Fraudulent sites closely mimic official pages, with one impostor using the domain dubopera.com to confuse potential buyers.

The venue's only official ticketing platforms are dubaiopera.com and platinumlist.net, with its sole verified social media account named Dubai Opera.

Dubai Opera has warned ticket buyers about a surge in counterfeit websites and social media accounts selling fake tickets during the UAE's winter tourism season.

Anyone planning to attend Dubai Opera shows should watch out for fake tickets being sold on unofficial websites and social media accounts.

The performing arts venue has issued a warning about unauthorised people selling tickets online as the UAE’s winter tourism season begins.

Officials found several impostor pages purporting to be Dubai Opera sites and sharing links to fake tickets.

The venue said that its only official ticketing websites are dubaiopera.com and platinumlist.net, and its official social media account is called Dubai Opera. Visitors are being urged to report suspicious pages or links and have been warned that promotions from unofficial sources are probably fake.

The reminder comes after similar scams were detected last year, when some Facebook accounts offered discounts of up to 50 per cent on Dubai Opera shows.

The fraudulent websites often look almost identical to the real ones. One impostor site used the domain dubopera.com, instead of the official dubaiopera.com, which could confuse customers.

With the winter season starting in the UAE and more people visiting major attractions, more fake websites and social media accounts are expected to appear, aimed at people looking for discounted tickets.

Before its October opening, popular destination Global Village warned residents against buying VIP packs for the coming season from unauthorised websites or individual sellers.

Dubai Police have often reminded citizens, residents and tourists not to buy tickets from suspicious websites or unofficial social media accounts. Visitors should carefully check website addresses before paying, make sure ticket sellers are authorised and avoid clicking on links from unknown social media accounts or messaging groups.

Fake websites may also show up high in online search results and often use familiar logos, photos, and language to appear genuine. Some even offer large discounts to entice people to buy quickly or to share their payment information.

Scammers imitate or clone websites and social media profiles to generate fake pages.

This can lead to victims making purchases for goods that do not exist or sharing their personal details online.