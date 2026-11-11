Four pedestrian bridges under construction in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region

Construction has begun on four pedestrian bridges at key sites in Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi.

The municipality announced on Wednesday that the bridges are part of efforts to improve road safety, ease traffic flow and provide safer crossings for residents.

They are being built on Sheikha Salama bint Butti Road and Mohammed Khalaf Al Mazrouei Road in Madinat Zayed, in Ghayathi city and on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road in Al Dhafra.

The aim is to prevent unsafe attempts to cross the road, separate pedestrian and vehicle traffic and lower the risk of accidents, while improving movement across the region's road network.

Abu Dhabi Police often warn residents about the dangers of so-called jaywalking. Pedestrians must use designated crossing points, bridges, or tunnels on internal roads. It is a legal requirement and a Dh400 ($108) fine can be incurred for failure to comply.

The new bridges will be accompanied by staircases and elevators to ensure accessibility for all users, including senior citizens and people of determination.

The project forms part of efforts to create a more sustainable urban environment in Al Dhafra, with improved pedestrian infrastructure and safer connections between communities.