Shoulder to shoulder: Former India envoy to UAE tells of trust and transformation of ties in new book

A former Indian envoy to the UAE has told the in-depth story of the connections, deep trust and respect that form the foundation of friendship between the two countries.

Navdeep Suri was India’s ambassador in Abu Dhabi for three years before retiring from government service in 2019 following his final posting in the UAE.

His book, Bridging The Gulf, is officially released in Abu Dhabi next week and gives readers a ringside view of history and of how the relationship has transformed.

Mr Suri also believes the UAE is uniquely placed to handle the impact of the Iran-US war that has created a “tsunami of uncertainty”.

“The UAE has exceptional governance structures in place and can ride out a temporary slowdown,” he told The National in an interview. “It has the resources to invest in rebuilding and attracting people.”

Air bridge

Based on relationships and friendships built over more than three decades as a diplomat, Mr Suri, 67, spoke to top officials, businessmen and researchers for the book, which took two years to complete.

It was ready to go to press when the Iran war broke out on February 28, and he revisited it to add a fresh chapter. He delves into how an “exceptional relationship” grew stronger during the conflict to ensure there were no major shortages of food or fuel in either country.

He highlights how plans were quickly set in motion, with an air corridor used to transport fruit, vegetables, medicines and toiletries from India to the UAE and how fuel supplies from the UAE continued to reach Indian shores via ship.

Navdeep Suri with his wife Mani and President Sheikh Mohamed. Photo: Navdeep Suri Show caption: Navdeep Suri with his wife Mani and President Sheikh Mohamed…

“We were able to avert a difficult situation back in India with the proactive support we received, unlike many countries which saw huge queues for petroleum and diesel. We managed to ride it out reasonably well after the initial shock of the first three or four days,” he said.

“From the Indian side, I was listening to stories about how an air bridge had been created, how the Lulu Group, for example, stepped in to press into service aircraft that had been lying unutilised because of airspace closures and the security situation. Decisions were fast-tracked at the highest level in both countries to enable that to happen so that UAE could see the time through without any major shortages of any products.”

He spoke of visits by ministers, including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, in March, when the UAE was attacked with missiles, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi before a ceasefire was in place.

“That’s what I mean when I say standing shoulder to shoulder,” he said. “These are not empty gestures – you're standing with each other in real and meaningful ways.”

Speaking of the dynamic connection between the two countries, he said, “The important thing we have going is excellent communication. The way we communicate with each other consistently, openly, transparently on a very broad range of issues is critical because that really helps you understand what the other side seeks, what your priorities are, what our priorities are, what our limitations might be.

“I used to joke with my successors that you have more visits at a high level in Abu Dhabi in a month than you would see in another diplomatic position maybe in three years. That's how intense and active the relationship is.”

Treasure trove of photos

The book includes a treasure trove of photographs taken from national archives, including some of three generations of UAE leaders planting a sapling at Raj Ghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.

The photos show UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, planting a sapling at Raj Ghat during his first state visit to India in 1975, and President Sheikh Mohamed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on his first state visit in 2016, planting a sapling. The photos also show Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, planting a sapling in 2024 and watering the tree that his grandfather Sheikh Zayed had planted about 50 years earlier.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed in New Delhi in 2024. Photo: Ministry of External Affairs Show caption: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed in New Delhi in 2024. Photo: Minis…

“Some of my favourite pictures come towards the end of the book,” Mr Suri said. “We have this remarkable set of pictures that show three generations of Emirati leadership at that same location; it demonstrates the enduring nature of the relationship.”

Engaging young Emiratis

Mr Suri says more needs to be done to build connections with young Emiratis and tells of the strong bonds between earlier generations.

He describes how, during a visit to the Dubai home of Dr Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, Dr Gargash pointed to two black and white photographs of his father and grandfather in Mumbai, taken during the first half of the 20th century, as an example of the depth of the relationship.

“Engagement with youth is an area where we can do more,” Mr Suri said. “You hear the accounts of people who came here in the 1920s to 1940s, when pearls were the mainstay of the Emirati economy. These were businessmen who established deep roots here. When you look at the history of the National Bank of Dubai, you find Indians in crucial positions among the initial founders.

“Now, you would find that an average Indian knows a lot more about America than about the UAE, and it’s the same for an average Emirati. The younger generation is less connected and that's a challenge for policymakers.”

Opening up internships to Emiratis in multinational Indian firms was one possible solution, he said. “There are new pathways open to us which will create different ways of engagement.”

Intangible wealth

Aside from the investments across defence, technology, artificial intelligence and cyber defence, the strength of the relationship also lies in the 4.5 million Indians who live in the UAE – the largest concentration outside their home country.

The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner, after the US and China, and one of the top five sources of investment. Bilateral trade has crossed $100 billion with the aim of doubling it by 2032. The UAE is also home to 22 Indian billionaires, who have built conglomerates in retail, health care, education and real estate.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce lists 83,000 Indian companies among its active members, with 15,000 new Indian companies registered last year.

Navdeep Suri. Photo: Navdeep Suri Show caption: Navdeep Suri. Photo: Navdeep Suri

“There is recognition on both sides that this is a crucial relationship for both,” said Mr Suri, who was awarded the UAE’s second-highest civilian award, the First Class Order of Zayed II, in appreciation for his work to advance the relationship between countries.

“The people-to-people bridge contributes to trade, to homegrown billionaires from the Indian community in UAE who are now investing back in India. Even as government-to-government relations go from strength to strength, there's that underlying platform of a very strong community bridge, and that is a huge intangible for us.”