Adnoc signs new agreement to supply LNG to India's Gujarat Energy

Andoc has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement with India’s Gujarat Energy, to supply liquefied natural gas from the international gas portfolio of XRG, Adnoc’s international investment company, amid strengthening of energy ties with New Delhi.

As part of the agreement, Gujarat Energy will receive up to 4 million tonnes of LNG over 10 years, starting in 2028, Adnoc said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement marks the first sale of LNG from XRG’s international portfolio and Adnoc’s fifth LNG supply agreement with India.

“This agreement with Gujarat Energy strengthens Adnoc ’s long-standing energy partnership with customers in India,” Rashid Al Mazrouei, chief marketing and origination officer for LNG at Adnoc, said.

“Through our integrated LNG marketing and trading platform, we are connecting our growing international portfolio with customers in key regions across the global markets, while providing India with reliable, flexible and long-term LNG supplies.”