Adnoc Gas signs agreement to supply natural gas to Northern Emirates

Adnoc Gas is planning to supply natural gas to the Northern Emirates as part of an agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity for new power generation, it said on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at exploring future natural gas supply arrangements for new power generation capacity across the Northern Emirates.

The collaboration would open a new domestic market for Adnoc Gas’s growing gas volumes while providing a reliable fuel source for additional UAE power generation capacity, the Abu Dhabi company said in a statement.

The agreement will support the country's growing electricity needs and expand the domestic market as new supply comes online, it added.

“Adnoc Gas is investing to meet the UAE’s growing energy needs,” said chief executive Fatema Al Nuaimi. “By expanding our capacity and infrastructure, we can connect new gas supply with new customers, support future power generation and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

Adnoc Gas, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, aims to deliver one of the world's largest integrated gas growth programmes to unlock additional supply for domestic and international markets.

The programme includes Rich Gas Development, which will expand processing capacity and increase the availability of natural gas for domestic customers, and the Estidama project, which will optimise and modernise Adnoc Gas's pipeline network, extending it from 3,200km to more than 3,500km.

“Together, these investments are strengthening the infrastructure needed to move additional gas from Adnoc Gas's processing facilities to existing and future customers,” the company said on Wednesday.

Adnoc Gas caters to 60 per cent of the UAE’s sales gas needs, and supplies to customers in more than 20 countries.

The demand for gas is growing globally as economies look to cut emissions to limit global warming. Burning natural gas produces lower emissions compared to crude and coal. Development of new data centres for AI is also boosting demand.

Shell's LNG Outlook 2026, released in June, projected global demand would reach nearly 700 million tonnes a year by 2050. This is an increase of about 65 per cent from 2025 levels, with about 180 million tonnes of new annual supply expected to enter the market by 2030.

“Gas is going to continue to grow and demand is going to continue in the long term,” Ms Al Nuaimi told delegates at Adipec on Tuesday.

This week, Adnoc Gas also announced the signing of a five-year agreement to supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of LNG to France's TotalEnergies.

Adnoc is also scaling up a new global LNG trading platform that combines the marketing activities of Adnoc Gas and investment arm XRG with the commercial capabilities of Adnoc Trading.