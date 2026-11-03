Adnoc Gas to supply TotalEnergies with up to 1.6 million tonnes of LNG in five-year deal

Adnoc Gas has signed a five-year agreement to supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas to France's TotalEnergies, as the Abu Dhabi company expands its share of the global LNG market.

The deal builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies and reflects growing demand for LNG and confidence in Adnoc’s ability to deliver reliable supplies, the company said on Tuesday.

“Global demand for LNG continues to grow, and Adnoc Gas is well-positioned to capture that opportunity,” said Fatema Al Nuaimi, chief executive of Adnoc Gas.

“This agreement reflects the strength of our LNG business, the competitiveness of our supply offering and our ability to secure long-term partnerships that support growth, enhance resilience and create lasting value for shareholders.”

Adnoc Gas has continued to execute its long-term growth strategy this year, despite operational constraints.

The company awarded $8.2 billion in engineering, procurement and construction contracts, part of its largest capital investment, for the second and third phases of the Rich Gas Development project – $3.9 billion for Phase 2, and $4.3 billion for Phase 3, the company said in August.

The latest move strengthens Adnoc Gas’s commercial position at a time when demand for LNG is rising across Europe and Asia.

Asia remains the main destination for LNG, accounting for about 65 per cent of global imports in 2025, while Europe has become a major buyer as it replaces Russian pipeline gas and manages storage needs, according to the International Energy Agency’s latest gas market report.

“Thanks to its perfect location between Europe and Asia, this new supply will enable TotalEnergies to confirm its position as one of the main LNG portfolio suppliers,” said Stephane Michel, president of gas, renewables and power at TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies is both a shareholder in Adnoc Gas and a partner in the Ruwais LNG project. Adnoc Gas said it expects the planned integration of the Ruwais LNG project to significantly increase its production capacity, supporting its ambition to become one of the world’s leading LNG suppliers.

The agreement between Adnoc Gas and TotalEnergies comes as Adnoc scales up a new global LNG marketing and trading platform that combines the marketing activities of Adnoc Gas and investment arm XRG with the trading capabilities of Adnoc Trading.

The platform is aiming to reach 47 million tonnes per annum of marketable LNG beyond 2030, a level intended to place it among the world’s leading LNG marketing and trading businesses, Adnoc Gas said on Tuesday.

Adnoc Gas supplies about 60 per cent of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in more than 20 countries.