Adnoc prepares new wave of oil and gas tenders for 2027

Adnoc aims to cut tender cycle times by 40 per cent and has unveiled more than Dh60 billion in local manufacturing opportunities through 2030.

The UAE is expanding its Habshan-Fujairah crude pipeline infrastructure to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz as the Iran war disrupts exports.

Adnoc aims to raise oil production capacity to 5 million barrels a day by 2027, from 4.85 million barrels a day.

The energy giant outlined further oilfield, gas storage and infrastructure developments for 2028, without disclosing project values.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) plans to tender contracts for offshore sour gas developments, an export gas pipeline and enhanced oil recovery projects in 2027, as the state energy giant prepares a new wave of engineering and construction work.

"The demand is real, and the timeline is set," Adel Al Yafei, Adnoc's senior vice president for group commercial operations and execution, told suppliers on Sunday at the second Make it with Adnoc Forum in Abu Dhabi, before the Adipec energy conference.

Adnoc has awarded 10 major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects so far this year, along with more than 8,000 requisitions, contracts and purchase requests involving more than 1,500 suppliers, he said.

The offshore sour gas development includes wellhead towers and pipelines, while the export gas pipeline project involves new wells and an offshore cluster to expand capacity, according to presentation slides. The enhanced oil recovery project will use alternating injections of carbon dioxide and water to increase production.

Downstream projects scheduled for tender in 2027 include refinery residue upgrading and additional export berths for natural gas liquids and sulphur.

The tender pipeline also covers a long-term development project involving new wells, a processing island and offshore platforms, alongside onshore and offshore power distribution, an island power link and offshore field connections.

For 2028, Adnoc outlined onshore and offshore oilfield developments, an integrated onshore gas project, gas storage, digitalisation and infrastructure upgrades. The company did not disclose project values.

Adnoc is seeking to raise its oil production capacity to 5 million barrels a day by 2027, from 4.85 million bpd.

The tender pipeline comes as Adnoc seeks to expand domestic manufacturing, unveiling more than Dh60 billion ($16.3 billion) in opportunities for UAE suppliers through 2030 at the same forum. The initiative covers more than 200 essential products and critical spare parts, many currently imported, as the company seeks to reduce its exposure to global supply disruptions.

"Adnoc will expand and grow in all of its assets," Mr Al Yafei said.

Beyond major construction projects, the company plans to tender drilling and upstream services in 2027 and 2028, including downhole completion, drilling fluids and cementing. Operational contracts will cover inspection and maintenance of compressors, turbines and pumps.

The plans come as Adnoc changes how it procures equipment and services, aiming to reduce tender cycle times by 40 per cent without cutting the time suppliers have to prepare bids.

"That's the time we save from our process, not the time we take from what you need to deliver a good technical and commercial offer," Mr Al Yafei said.

Bidding periods will be aligned with market conditions, while project schedules will take account of urgency, complexity and supplier capacity. Companies will also receive feedback after tenders to help improve future bids.

Adnoc has doubled its EPC contracting principles to 20 from 10, seeking greater flexibility and competition. Unit-rate contracts will be negotiated against market median prices rather than unusually high or low bids.

For EPC tenders, the company will prioritise the most competitive offer and negotiate exclusively with that bidder if it meets Adnoc's benchmark. First-time bidders will also be assessed on their capacity to deliver.

Adnoc is also revising its in-country value (ICV) procurement framework. From November 1, bids will be assessed using a formula weighted 70 per cent towards commercial terms and 30 per cent towards ICV, said Salama Alawadhi, senior vice president for group commercial, ICV and industrial development.