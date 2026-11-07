Dubai opens registration for winter market with 50 stalls across three parks

Dubai Municipality has opened registration for a winter market that will let entrepreneurs and families show and sell their products in three public parks across the emirate.

Souk Al Freej is an annual drive, and in its fifth season it will feature 50 stalls, including 10 dedicated to activities and food and beverage services. This will give small businesses a platform to reach customers and promote locally made products.

The market will run at Nad Al Sheba Rose Garden from December 11 to 20, before moving to Al Barsha Pond Park from December 25 to January 3, 2027. It will then open at Al Warqa Park from January 8 to 17.

Visitors can attend daily between 4.30pm and 10pm.

Participating businesses can display products, including home-made food, handicrafts, fashion items, and sustainable goods. The stalls will be provided free of charge to help local entrepreneurs build customer relationships, gain exposure and explore new business opportunities.

Souk Al Freej is in its fifth season Show caption: Souk Al Freej is in its fifth season

Asian village experience

The initiative is bringing several new attractions, including an Asian Village Experience featuring themed designs, food offerings and cultural activities.

It will include a dedicated zone for Gen Z visitors, free-play areas for children, and creative workshops. Visitors can enjoy a zipline and an interactive treasure hunt.

These new attractions hope to broaden the market's appeal to families and younger visitors, while combining shopping with entertainment and cultural experiences.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Ahli, director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said Souk Al Freej had developed into an important community platform for supporting local entrepreneurs and productive families.

Dubai winter market aims to boost home-grown businesses and local entrepreneurs Show caption: Dubai winter market aims to boost home-grown businesses and …

The initiative gives small businesses the opportunity to present their products directly to consumers in an organised retail environment, while helping raise awareness of locally made goods, he said.

Mr Ahli added that the municipality wanted to strengthen the role of public parks as destinations for different age groups, bringing together recreational activities, cultural experiences and opportunities for local businesses.

The previous edition attracted 308,842 visitors, highlighting the market's growing popularity as a community destination.

Dubai Municipality said the initiative forms part of wider efforts to make public parks more vibrant neighbourhood spaces during the winter months, encouraging social interaction and supporting the emirate's small-business sector.