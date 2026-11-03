President Sheikh Mohamed meets Germany's economy and energy minister in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday held talks in Abu Dhabi with Katherina Reiche, Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

They spoke about efforts to further expand growing UAE-Germany relations, with a focus on the economy, investment and energy, under the Strategic Partnership in place between the nations.

Ms Reiche was in the Emirates to take part in the Adipec conference, joining dozens of global ministers putting the future of the energy sector on top of the agenda.

Sheikh Mohamed met the minister a day after he hosted Markus Soder, Minister-President of Germany's Bavaria region, in the UAE capital. Mr Soder was on a working visit.

The leaders underlined their commitment to bolstering co-operation between the Emirates and Bavaria and reflected on the success of Sheikh Mohamed's state visit to Germany in September.

The UAE announced plans to invest €40 billion ($46.47 billion) in Germany during Sheikh Mohamed's trip.

The funds will be used across a number of sectors including industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy.

A quarter of the funds, €10 billion, will be invested in the powerhouse state of Bavaria, while further agreements included the establishment of a UAE-German Investment Council and the launch of a Strategic Dialogue between both nations.

President Sheikh Mohamed hosted Markus Soder, Minister-President of Germany's Bavaria region in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Show caption: President Sheikh Mohamed hosted Markus Soder, Minister-Presi…

Germany is the UAE's second-largest trading partner within the European Union, accounting for approximately 20 per cent of the UAE's total non-oil foreign trade with the bloc.

Speaking after a business roundtable between senior UAE and Bavarian officials on Tuesday, Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Trade, said there was a shared commitment to innovation and development.

"Germany remains one of the UAE's most important economic partners in Europe, and Bavaria's strengths offer considerable scope for deeper collaboration," said Mr Al Gergawi.

Mr Soder said Bavaria's internationally recognised capabilities in industry, technology and innovation complemented the UAE's position as a globally connected trade and investment platform.

"We look forward to converting these complementary strengths into productive, long-term partnerships," he said.