Oil spill contained as multi-agency operation continues along coastline

UAE authorities said on Friday they had contained an oil spill detected off the coast as efforts to secure the damaged oil tanker Gem No. 2 continued.

They said they were working to minimise its impact on the country's marine environment and confirmed they have not detected any fresh leakage.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said it was working with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and other authorities to oversee the operation.

Specialised technical teams are continuing work to stabilise and repair the tanker, including fixing damaged sections, restoring some operational systems and assessing the integrity of its structure to determine the safest way to deal with the vessel.

Authorities said they have not detected any new oil spill. Maritime and aerial surveillance operations continue. This includes satellite imagery, which is being used to monitor the situation and identify any developments.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said the oil slick, as of Friday, October 30, is concentrated off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, extending partially towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

Noticeable decline in pollution

Pollution intensity has shown a noticeable decline, with teams conducting surveys, monitoring and cleaning operations across affected coastal areas. Containment efforts are relying on mechanical control methods alongside chemical dispersants applied in accordance with international standards.

Beaches in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

Authorities stressed the closures do not necessarily indicate pollution has been detected at all affected sites, but are intended to protect public safety and allow survey and treatment work to proceed. The public has been urged to comply fully with instructions from concerned authorities regarding restricted coastal areas.

Authorities also continue to monitor air quality, evaluate readings, and follow up on developments in joint co-ordination, and urged the public to fully comply with instructions from the concerned authorities regarding beaches and coastal areas subject to precautionary measures.

Federal and local authorities said food and fish products in the local markets are safe to consume.

Water safety remains priority

The Union Water and Electricity Company confirmed that drinking water safety remains a top priority. The authority said that proactive measures are in place to monitor seawater quality at intake points and verify that produced and distributed water meets approved standards before entering supply networks.

Authorities assured the public that water supply to customers will not be affected.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that all capabilities and resources remain mobilised to protect maritime navigation and the marine and coastal environment.