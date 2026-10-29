Company fined Dh15,000 for environmental offences in Abu Dhabi

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have fined a paper and plastic manufacturing company Dh15,000 for several environmental breaches.

The factory, based in Industrial City Abu Dhabi (ICAD), was penalised by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) for deterioration of storage silos, heavy emissions and failure to meet the required standards to curb air pollution.

"As part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard air quality and ensure compliance with environmental regulations, EAD has taken enforcement action against an industrial facility in the ICAD area for failing to adhere to approved environmental standards to curb emissions," the agency said in a social media post on Thursday.

"The agency continues its regular inspection rounds to ensure full compliance with environmental requirements, thereby helping to preserve air quality and protect public health.

"Reducing emissions improves air quality and limits the exposure of community members and workers to pollutants that can affect human health."

Clean air strategy

Abu Dhabi set out an action plan in 2024 aimed at improving air quality, reducing noise pollution and holding industries to account for their impact on the environment.

All businesses and establishments that need environmental licences to carry out operations were required to commit to supporting efforts to provide cleaner air.

This followed the launch in 2022 of the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which aims to ensure that both the public and private sectors take action to cut air pollution.