Abu Dhabi announces Dh872 million project linking Ramhan and Jubail Islands to E12 motorway

Abu Dhabi has announced a Dh872 million ($237 million) project that will link Ramhan and Jubail Islands to the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed (E12) motorway.

With seven bridges and three tunnels, the development across 166,000 square metres is expected to be completed in 2027.

It includes a network of ramps, roads, and utility corridors to improve road accessibility and capacity and support smoother traffic flow in the area.

Eisa Al Mazrouei, director general of Infrastructure Development at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the project formed a key part of Abu Dhabi's expanding transportation network.

"This sophisticated construction project represents an important part of Abu Dhabi's evolving transportation network, facilitating access to Ramhan and Jubail Islands while unlocking new development zones and economic opportunities," Mr Al Mazrouei said.

The DMT announced that advanced works are underway and the project is part of the department’s efforts to enhance mobility links across the capital. It also supports the DMT's broader plan to develop integrated communities and help bolster the emirate's urban and economic growth.

The project's design incorporates sustainability through environmentally conscious elements. It will use energy-efficient LED lighting throughout to reduce energy consumption and light pollution, and will recycle approximately 90 per cent of construction waste, equivalent to more than 2,200 tonnes.

Ramhan and Jubail islands, off Abu Dhabi's coast, are earmarked for significant residential and commercial development, making improved road connectivity a priority in the emirate's long-term planning.

Ramhan Island by Eagle Hills spans 400 hectares, with more than half of it developable. Construction is under way and, when it opens, the island will be home to about 1,800 stand-alone villas, 900 marina residences, a luxury hotel, and a retail promenade.

Jubail Island is surrounded by kilometres of protected mangroves, waterways and forested trails, all of which make it “the place to be” for families wanting more than just a place to live.

Conceptualised and developed by Lead Development, the 4,000-hectare waterfront master-planned community is redefining what it means to live well at “human speed”. It is surrounded by nature, with space to grow for generations to come, the company says.