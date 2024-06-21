Sneak peek at Ramhan Island, a new luxury development off the Abu Dhabi coast

"Island life” brings to my mind a picture of simplicity. I imagine self-effacing beach huts and tranquil sunsets – a coconut fizz in one hand, a murder mystery page-turner in the other. Rugged surfboards line a rack in one corner as a salty breeze underscores the tropical humidity.

There is, however, nothing simplistic about Ramhan Island, a new development off the Abu Dhabi coast. The picture takes an extremely luxurious turn – think seven-bedroom waterfront villas with private piers.

Developed by Eagle Hills, the island spans 400 hectares, over half of which is developable land. Construction is under way and when it opens, the island will be home to about 1,800 stand-alone villas, 900 marina residences, a luxury hotel and a retail promenade.

At the time of writing, only a small part of the island is open to those discerning few who will call Ramhan Island home. There are three show villas available for viewing, and I am afforded a glimpse of what castaway-in-comfort looks like for the up-and-coming luxury haven.

Three show villas have been built for prospective buyers to view. Photo: Ramhan Island

The tour starts with a quick boat ride from a small jetty built off the side of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, about a 10-minute drive from Yas Mall. A bridge is being built to connect the island to the inner city, but prospective buyers will have to use this jetty for now. The 10-minute boat ride adds the necessary island charm, and as I skim across the turquoise water, the silhouettes of the built villas gradually expand on the horizon.

A bigger yacht is docked on the island jetty, used mostly for group tours and VIP viewings. I disembark and follow the footpath to an outdoor reception and sales office. Three paths break away to the waterfront villas.

The seven-bedroom Sky villa is the biggest of the three models, distinguished by its floor plan and various amenities and design elements. From the entryway, it looks like a modern-style suburban house – with a heightened front door and wide windows.

The island will have 1,800 waterfront villas. Photo: Ramhan Island

The door opens to exactly what one would expect: high ceilings, marble flooring and plenty of natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. The house is noticeably spacious, despite the model being fitted with show furniture (units are sold unfurnished, however).

The ground floor has provisions for two living areas, a dining area and a guest bedroom. The massive kitchen, with a large island counter in the middle, is connected to the maid's quarter.

There is enough space here for future homeowners to be as maximalist or minimalist as they want when it comes to furnishing. The colour scheme is dominated by light hues, white and beige, which blend well with the marble floors.

Such interior elements are practically de rigueur in luxury residences, but the real allure emerges when I walk out to the terrace – a private deck that faces the water, the main selling point of Ramhan Island.

The seven-bed Sky villa has a private pier. Photo: Ramhan Island

Sunbeds and other convenient al fresco table-and-chair set-ups are scattered on the deck, with an infinity pool as the centrepiece. There's a barbecue area on one side, too.

Further along the shore, there's a protruding pier for private vessels. The ability to moor your own yacht right at your doorstep, ready to whisk you away on a spontaneous adventure at a moment's notice is, after all, the epitome of luxury waterfront living.

In addition to a regular staircase, the Sky villa has a lift that goes up to the second floor, which houses the other bedrooms as well as a master suite, which has a walk-in closet and private balcony. The other rooms share one big balcony, providing views of the deck below and the ocean.

Off-plan sales are ongoing for Ramhan Island properties. A quick search on brokerage platforms such as Property Finder shows listings in the millions – from Dh17 million to Dh30 million depending on the model. The first wave of handovers is pegged at sometime in 2026.

A top view of the island's master plan. Photo: Ramhan Island

Aside from the luxury villas, Eagle Hills is also banking on future island amenities. A top view of the master plan shows the island's complex maze-like shape with gracefully intertwined lagoons. Ramhan is also described as being in touch with nature. Human neighbours aside, the developer says future residents could spot dolphins, sea turtles and birds in the surrounding water.

The tour ends and just a few minutes later I'm back in the concrete jungle – traversing the long-winding Abu Dhabi-Dubai motorway to my one-bedroom apartment, the city's grey intensified by the picture of the island life Ramhan promises.