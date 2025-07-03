Jubail Island is fast emerging as the place to 'grow and live naturally'

In an age of vertical cities and tight grids, Abu Dhabi’s emerging Jubail Island community pledged to go the other way.

Life there follows the land, not the other way around, says its developer, stating that few places offer such proximity to the UAE capital’s centre while preserving uninterrupted access to nature.

Jubail Island is surrounded by kilometres of protected mangroves, waterways and forested trails, all of which make it “the place to be” for families wanting more than just a place to live.

Conceptualised and developed by LEAD Development, the 4,000-hectare waterfront master-planned community is redefining what it means to live well at “human speed”. It is surrounded by nature with space to grow for generations to come, the company says.

“Our first design decision wasn’t about buildings, it was about respecting the land,” explains Mounir Haidar, co-founder and managing partner at LEAD Development.

“The masterplan was intended to protect natural contours, preserve views, and create a sense of calm private life - without sacrificing social connectivity.” This means wide setbacks, organic road networks, and walkable neighbourhoods woven together by green spaces, and a low-density footprint in contrast to many of the UAE’s community developments.

Individuals who bought plots since 2023 have begun constructing their homes

Branding it as six “villages” and one integrated life, LEAD Development describes Jubail Island as not a single location, but many.

Each village yields a “unique residential personality”, offering a diverse selection of neighbourhoods, from seafront mansions to apartments and custom-built villas.

They are all highly pedestrianised with direct access to landscaped parks, shaded pathways and village centres. From the Redwood Nursery to the skatepark, to sunset cycles along the mangroves, every journey is designed to feel effortless, so movement is not a chore but is “woven into the rhythm of your day”.

“People are choosing Jubail because they want to feel connected to nature, to their families, and to a community with shared values,” continues Haidar. “That’s why our emphasis is on open space and human-scale design where ‘life happens, organically’.

“True lifestyle isn’t styled - it’s planned with purpose. With amenities that cater to all generations, the island is constructed around movement, social connection, health and wellness.”

Health-conscious residents can enjoy specialised sports facilities

For families with children, Jubail Island features more than 100km of pedestrian pathways, and 1.2 million sqm of landscaped parks to explore. Several playgrounds, pools, an indoor play hall, and family-oriented clubhouses are on the way.

Health-conscious residents can enjoy specialised sports facilities. These include tennis and basketball courts, a paddle club, a football pitch, an equestrian school, and fitness studios, alongside an expanding calendar of community-led classes and events.

For nature lovers, there is the opportunity to kayak from the public docks, hike a mangrove boardwalk, or witness nesting birds along the island’s preserved ecological corridors. All things lady-centric are celebrated at Ain Al Maha Women’s Centre, from yoga and kayaking to cycle training, specifically programmed for the community’s female residents.

LEAD Development says Jubail Island stands apart from its promises on paper as it is already a functioning, growing community.

Individuals who bought plots have begun constructing their homes - from the start of 2023; by the end of 2024, more than 400 units had been delivered, with hundreds more under construction.

With amenities such as Spinneys supermarket, the Redwood Centre, and Gordonstoun’s first school campus outside of Scotland, through to the Jubail Island Paddle Club and Mangrove Park, the community’s “key pillars of daily life” are already in place.

Jubail Island is within easy reach of Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and downtown Abu Dhabi

LEAD Development says the island isn’t waiting to be lived on, it is already thriving - and that “the difference” is the degree of integration on Jubail Island.

It says it is all part of a larger philosophy that places a premium on mental and physical health, from school drop-off to connections to the community, to access to nature.

Jubail Island is touted as a location that is more than the sum of its homes, its architecture and amenities, but is an emerging “actual community”.

The developer says social events will add “rhythm and connection” to the area’s growing lifestyle so that owners are part of a place where life feels balanced and linked - both close to the city, yet also far from the noise.

While offering tranquility, Jubail Island is within easy reach of Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and downtown Abu Dhabi.

Such accessibility means that residents don’t have to decide between “retreat and convenience”, while it also makes the island a perfect home choice for professionals, business owners and families who “want it all”.

“People always say they feel like they’re on holiday - at home,” adds Haidar. “That’s what we set out to do…create a place where people can feel like they can breathe, grow, and thrive.”

Looking ahead, as LEAD Development continues with phased handovers and the next stage of construction, it describes its vision as straightforward - to “keep developing with care”.

It says the masterplan will be defined by the same restraint and long-term thinking that have made the project possible in the first place. And that amid the pace of Abu Dhabi’s development, Jubail Island offers a curated lifestyle that its residents have already begun to embrace.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with LEAD Development.

