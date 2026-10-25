Dubai to boost local produce and reduce waste in new food security strategy

Authorities in Dubai have unveiled details of a new strategy to promote food security in the emirate.

The Dubai Food Security Strategy 2030 was announced on Sunday by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

The strategy is aimed at ensuring sufficient and safe food is available to all Dubai residents, the emirate's media office reported.

The project, approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, is focused on five key areas: food availability, affordability, quality and safety, sustainability and resilience, and industry empowerment.

“The Dubai Food Security Strategy 2030 is founded on a clear vision to position Dubai as a global leader in sustainable food security, supported by advanced technologies and resilient supply chains," said Decca director general Ahmed bin Thani.

"This strategy will contribute to boosting local production, reducing food waste, and ensuring the availability and affordability of healthy food.

"We have set five strategic initiatives to achieve these goals, empowering the agriculture and food industries and advancing local markets in partnership with stakeholders across the ecosystem, thereby establishing a resilient and sustainable food security framework for Dubai.”

The first initiative focuses on projects that foster the growth of the agriculture and food production industries, ensure the optimal use of resources, enhance sector competitiveness and promote sustainable practices, the media office reported.

The second part of the strategy is aimed at strengthening food supply chains through a "variety of strategic projects creating an efficient, agile, and responsive food supply system capable of meeting evolving demand, adapting to market conditions and responding effectively to emergencies".

The third initiative focuses on encouraging healthy, sustainable food consumption while reducing food loss and waste through public awareness campaigns.

The fourth "seeks to enhance governance, regulation, and economic support for integrated food systems while strengthening the sector’s ability to attract sustainable investments".

The fifth initiative is "dedicated to creating a food ecosystem capable of adapting to market fluctuations through advanced, partnership-driven infrastructure that effectively responds to market demands and consumer needs".