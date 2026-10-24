Sheikh Khaled meets Emirati military students on official visit to Greece

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Emirati military students honing their skills in Greece as part of his official visit to the country.

He hailed the young citizens as ambassadors for the UAE owing to their diligence, excellence and dedication and called on them to embody Emirati values and represent their nation and its armed forces with honour.

Sheikh Khaled wished the students well on their academic and professional journey during discussion held at the Technical Training and Qualification Centre.

Sheikh Khaled conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed to the prospective military personnel, emphasising the UAE's commitment to following their well-being and progress abroad.

The military students expressed their thanks to Sheikh Khaled for the visit and extended their gratitude to the country's leadership for its continued support and care.

The technical training centre offers specialised training programmes combining theoretical knowledge and practical applications across various technical fields.

Those programmes form part of military co-operation between the Emirates and Greece aimed at enhancing the readiness of UAE Armed Forces members for duty.

The military meeting was held before Sheikh Khaled concluded his official visit on Friday, which took place at the invitation of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Sheikh Khaled had on Thursday held talks with Mr Mitsotakis as major deals were agreed on between the countries.

Discussions at the Prime Minister's Office centred on efforts to bolster collaboration across sectors including energy, infrastructure, health care, advanced technology and health care. Sheikh Khaled emphasised the UAE's desire to strengthen long-standing relations with Greece to support the aspirations of both nations.

It was also announced during the visit that the UAE is to invest a further €15 billion ($16.8 billion) in Greece as part of a joint initiative between the countries.

Sheikh Khaled also toured two of Greece's leading cultural attractions on Friday.

Sheikh Khaled viewed the extensive collection of artwork at the National Gallery of Greece and also visited the National Archaeological Museum in Athens. He was briefed on the creative works at the gallery that reflect the rich history and heritage of Greece and the evolution of its art scene.