Sheikh Hamdan meets World Economic Forum president to strengthen UAE partnership

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met the president of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday to strengthen ties between the UAE and the global body.

Sheikh Hamdan met Alois Zwinggi at the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 in Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed also attended the meeting.

Discussions centred on the longstanding partnership between the UAE government and the WEF, as well as their shared commitment to shaping the future through international dialogue and collaboration.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE's dedication to expanding international dialogue among experts, innovators and decision makers.

He highlighted the significance of more than 700 participants – including decision makers, officials, specialists and young leaders – attending the annual meeting in Dubai, saying it reflected the shared vision of the UAE and the WEF to empower the next generation of leaders.

Sheikh Hamdan said the gathering also further reinforced Dubai's standing as a global centre for international initiatives aimed at equipping future leaders to make a greater impact on the world stage.

The meeting was attended by senior UAE officials including Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; and Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders brings together emerging leaders from across the public and private sectors to engage with global challenges and opportunities, forming part of the World Economic Forum's broader agenda to foster inclusive and sustainable growth worldwide.