UAE weather: Rain expected across parts of country in coming days

Rain is expected to fall across parts of the UAE in the coming days, according to the latest forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM is forecasting wet weather in Al Ain from Tuesday until Thursday this week, while rain is expected to fall in Fujairah on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highest temperature this week is expected in Sweihan, where it is tipped to reach 42°C each day until Friday.

The highest temperature in Abu Dhabi is forecast to be 39°C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, while in Dubai the thermometer will peak at 38°C on the same days.

The NCM also predicted there was a probability of foggy weather on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

The rain, particularly in the eastern parts of the country such as Al Ain, is being caused by a low-pressure system from the south-east bringing moisture-laden air from the Arabian Sea.

These systems then meet the mountains on the UAE’s east coast, wherer the air rises and meets a relatively cooler layer abovem, and this can lead to the formation of convective clouds and rain.