India condemns strike on oil tanker owned by Dubai company in Strait of Hormuz

The Indian government has condemned an attack in which an oil-tanker owned by Dubai shipping company Onex was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

There were 12 crew members of the MT On Peace injured in the attack, including 11 Indians, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Of the 19-strong crew, 17 were Indians.

The ship sails under a Panamanian flag, according to the ministry.

"With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support," read the statement, released on Tuesday.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region."

The attacks on commercial shipping, sailors and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored as soon as possible, the statement said.

Over the past weeks, nine commercial vessels were attacked close to the strait, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday that an oil tanker crossing outbound from the Strait of Hormuz was hit by a projectile.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UKMTO posted on X that "an oil tanker has been struck above the waterline by an unknown projection".

The National contacted Onex for a statement but has yet to receive a response.