Youth-led environmental projects to keep Jane Goodall’s memory alive in UAE

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  • Dr Jane Goodall, the London-born anthropologist who sought greater understanding of chimpanzees and other primates, has died at the age of 91. Reem Mohammed/The National
    Dr Jane Goodall, the London-born anthropologist who sought greater understanding of chimpanzees and other primates, has died at the age of 91. Reem Mohammed/The National
  • The Jane Goodall Institute's Roots & Shoots was a high-profile contributor to the work of ClimateForce Challenge launched in 2018 by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi in collaboration with polar explorer Sir Robert Swan's ClimateForce 2041. Victor Besa / The National
    The Jane Goodall Institute's Roots & Shoots was a high-profile contributor to the work of ClimateForce Challenge launched in 2018 by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi in collaboration with polar explorer Sir Robert Swan's ClimateForce 2041. Victor Besa / The National
  • Dr Jane Goodall opened her first regional office in the Arab world supported by Expo City Dubai. Her work as author ran to dozens of books, with 1999's bestseller Reason for Hope: A Spiritual Journey a hit with young readers. Antonie Robertson/The National
    Dr Jane Goodall opened her first regional office in the Arab world supported by Expo City Dubai. Her work as author ran to dozens of books, with 1999's bestseller Reason for Hope: A Spiritual Journey a hit with young readers. Antonie Robertson/The National
  • Dr Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots programme has many chapters in the UAE. Antonie Robertson/The National
    Dr Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots programme has many chapters in the UAE. Antonie Robertson/The National
  • Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall reflected on the positive role the UAE could play at regional and international level in influencing conversations about climate change and conservation. Antonie Robertson/The National
    Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall reflected on the positive role the UAE could play at regional and international level in influencing conversations about climate change and conservation. Antonie Robertson/The National
  • Dr Jane Goodall receives an environmental award plaque from the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls pupils in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
    Dr Jane Goodall receives an environmental award plaque from the Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Girls pupils in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
  • Dr Jane Goodall at Expo City Dubai in January 2025 for the launch of the Jane Goodall pollinator garden conservation project. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Dr Jane Goodall at Expo City Dubai in January 2025 for the launch of the Jane Goodall pollinator garden conservation project. Chris Whiteoak / The National
  • Dr Jane Goodall, pictured in Abu Dhabi in 2015, lectured on her groundbreaking studies of the primates in Africa to eager audiences. She lived in Tanzania in the 1960s to observe the behaviour of chimpanzees. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National
    Dr Jane Goodall, pictured in Abu Dhabi in 2015, lectured on her groundbreaking studies of the primates in Africa to eager audiences. She lived in Tanzania in the 1960s to observe the behaviour of chimpanzees. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National
  • Dr Jane Goodall with fellow delegates and admirers at the 2011 Eye On Earth summit and exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Fatima Al Marzouqi/The National
    Dr Jane Goodall with fellow delegates and admirers at the 2011 Eye On Earth summit and exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Fatima Al Marzouqi/The National
  • School pupils from across the UAE lined up for an autograph from Dr Jane Goodall, who was in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 25th year of her Roots & Shoots programme in January 2016. Delores Johnson / The National
    School pupils from across the UAE lined up for an autograph from Dr Jane Goodall, who was in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 25th year of her Roots & Shoots programme in January 2016. Delores Johnson / The National
  • Dr Jane Goodall with ClimateForce Challenge volunteers at Al Bateen Scientific Private School in Abu Dhabi, in 2018. Victor Besa / The National
    Dr Jane Goodall with ClimateForce Challenge volunteers at Al Bateen Scientific Private School in Abu Dhabi, in 2018. Victor Besa / The National
  • Dr Jane Goodall with Marjan Faraidooni, chief of education and culture, Expo City Dubai, at Expo City Dubai for the Jane Goodall pollinator garden conservation project launch. Chris Whiteoak / The National
    Dr Jane Goodall with Marjan Faraidooni, chief of education and culture, Expo City Dubai, at Expo City Dubai for the Jane Goodall pollinator garden conservation project launch. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Youth-led environmental projects to keep Jane Goodall’s memory alive in UAE

Plans to strengthen conservation programmes across schools, communities mark one-year anniversary

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

September 30, 2026

Young people will be encouraged to be the voices of change and promote environmental action under programmes designed to keep the memory of conservationist Jane Goodall alive in the UAE.

Dr Goodall died at the age of 91, on October 1, 2025, while on a speaking tour in the US.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the wildlife expert's death, the UAE chapter of Goodall’s Roots & Shoots organisation has pledged to expand youth-led environmental initiatives and conservation programmes across the country.

Founded by Dr Goodall in Tanzania 35 years ago, Roots & Shoots is an internationally recognised leadership programme for young people that supports them with practical knowledge to handle environmental challenges.

It has a network across 7,560 countries, including the UAE, with a base in the Terra pavilion at Expo City Dubai

Marjan Faraidooni, chief of education and culture at Expo City Dubai, said that Dr Goodall’s absence was felt deeply and that her spirit lived on in young people who wanted to make a difference.

Schools, teachers and community organisations are recognised with awards at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to honour the life and work of the late conservationist Dr Jane Goodall. Photo: Roots & Shoots UAE
Schools, teachers and community organisations are recognised with awards at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to honour the life and work of the late conservationist Dr Jane Goodall. Photo: Roots & Shoots UAE

“Every educator who nurtures their ideas and every act of courage, compassion and service is inspired by her example,” Ms Faraidooni said.

“Our partnership with Roots & Shoots began a very special chapter for Terra in January 2024, Terra became home to the programme’s first permanent office in the region, creating a base from which young people across the UAE could be supported and empowered to act for people, animals and the environment.”

Building on Goodall’s legacy

The aim is to harness the power of young people, whom Dr Goodall viewed as the greatest hope for the future.

Roots & Shoots UAE said it would continue to build on Dr Goodall’s vision by connecting with young people to better understand the natural world and identify where change was needed.

“Jane’s passing does not mark the end of her story or the end of the movement she created. It is a moment for all of us to step forward and decide what that story becomes. Roots & Shoots is here, it is growing, and its purpose has never been more important,” said Tara Golshan, executive director of the Jane Goodall Institute.

Ms Golshan called on schools, businesses and the community to come together to build a stronger future for the planet.

“Jane showed us that the future is not something we simply wait for – it is something we create. She opened doors, changed minds and inspired generations to believe that their actions could make a difference. Now it is our turn to write what comes next,” she said.

Hope is about action

Geraldine McCafferty, UK ambassador to the UAE, presented awards to pupils, teachers and schools at a recent ceremony at Sorbonne University held to honour the life and work of Dr Goodall.

She said it was inspiring to celebrate people choosing to create a better future.

“As Jane taught us, hope is not passive, it's grounded in action. Facts alone don't change behaviour, connection does,” Ms McCafferty said. “When people feel connected to nature and to each other, they protect what they know and value what they feel part of.”

Renowned conservationist Dr Goodall believed in the power of young people to create change and founded Roots & Shoots 35 years ago. The programme now has a network spread across 7,560 countries including the UAE. Photo: Roots & Shoots UAE
Renowned conservationist Dr Goodall believed in the power of young people to create change and founded Roots & Shoots 35 years ago. The programme now has a network spread across 7,560 countries including the UAE. Photo: Roots & Shoots UAE

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said Dr Goodall’s extraordinary life reflected the transformative power of education.

“Dr Jane Goodall’s legacy reminds us of the power of knowledge, perseverance and the courage to pursue one’s ambitions,” Professor Martial-Braz said.

“As a university, our role is to equip future generations with the knowledge, skills and determination to pursue their ambitions, overcome challenges and contribute to a better world.”

Updated: September 30, 2026, 11:30 AM
EnvironmentConservationUAEDubai