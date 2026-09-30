Youth-led environmental projects to keep Jane Goodall’s memory alive in UAE

Young people will be encouraged to be the voices of change and promote environmental action under programmes designed to keep the memory of conservationist Jane Goodall alive in the UAE.

Dr Goodall died at the age of 91, on October 1, 2025, while on a speaking tour in the US.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the wildlife expert's death, the UAE chapter of Goodall’s Roots & Shoots organisation has pledged to expand youth-led environmental initiatives and conservation programmes across the country.

Founded by Dr Goodall in Tanzania 35 years ago, Roots & Shoots is an internationally recognised leadership programme for young people that supports them with practical knowledge to handle environmental challenges.

It has a network across 7,560 countries, including the UAE, with a base in the Terra pavilion at Expo City Dubai

Marjan Faraidooni, chief of education and culture at Expo City Dubai, said that Dr Goodall’s absence was felt deeply and that her spirit lived on in young people who wanted to make a difference.

Schools, teachers and community organisations are recognised with awards at the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to honour the life and work of the late conservationist Dr Jane Goodall. Photo: Roots & Shoots UAE Show caption: Schools, teachers and community organisations are recognised…

“Every educator who nurtures their ideas and every act of courage, compassion and service is inspired by her example,” Ms Faraidooni said.

“Our partnership with Roots & Shoots began a very special chapter for Terra in January 2024, Terra became home to the programme’s first permanent office in the region, creating a base from which young people across the UAE could be supported and empowered to act for people, animals and the environment.”

Building on Goodall’s legacy

The aim is to harness the power of young people, whom Dr Goodall viewed as the greatest hope for the future.

Roots & Shoots UAE said it would continue to build on Dr Goodall’s vision by connecting with young people to better understand the natural world and identify where change was needed.

“Jane’s passing does not mark the end of her story or the end of the movement she created. It is a moment for all of us to step forward and decide what that story becomes. Roots & Shoots is here, it is growing, and its purpose has never been more important,” said Tara Golshan, executive director of the Jane Goodall Institute.

Ms Golshan called on schools, businesses and the community to come together to build a stronger future for the planet.

“Jane showed us that the future is not something we simply wait for – it is something we create. She opened doors, changed minds and inspired generations to believe that their actions could make a difference. Now it is our turn to write what comes next,” she said.

Hope is about action

Geraldine McCafferty, UK ambassador to the UAE, presented awards to pupils, teachers and schools at a recent ceremony at Sorbonne University held to honour the life and work of Dr Goodall.

She said it was inspiring to celebrate people choosing to create a better future.

“As Jane taught us, hope is not passive, it's grounded in action. Facts alone don't change behaviour, connection does,” Ms McCafferty said. “When people feel connected to nature and to each other, they protect what they know and value what they feel part of.”

Renowned conservationist Dr Goodall believed in the power of young people to create change and founded Roots & Shoots 35 years ago. The programme now has a network spread across 7,560 countries including the UAE. Photo: Roots & Shoots UAE Show caption: Renowned conservationist Dr Goodall believed in the power of…

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said Dr Goodall’s extraordinary life reflected the transformative power of education.

“Dr Jane Goodall’s legacy reminds us of the power of knowledge, perseverance and the courage to pursue one’s ambitions,” Professor Martial-Braz said.

“As a university, our role is to equip future generations with the knowledge, skills and determination to pursue their ambitions, overcome challenges and contribute to a better world.”