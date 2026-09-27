UAE sends further 458 tonnes of aid to Gaza in show of support

The UAE has delivered a further 458 tonnes of critical aid to the Gaza Strip under a major humanitarian campaign in support of civilians in need.

Three aid convoys made up of 28 lorries entered the enclave this week, loaded with essential food and shelter supplies.

Large quantities of essential goods continue to be prepared at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, before being transported to the Gaza Strip.

The relief effort is the latest show of solidarity from the Emirates to the Palestinian people, who continue to face acute food and water shortages, and limited access to health services which have been annihilated by the Gaza war.

More than 10 million meals were prepared for Gaza at a Dubai community event on Saturday, honouring the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid's legacy of donation.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives organised the Ahmed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge event in collaboration with Operation Gallant Knight 3 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 10 Million Meals campaign comes after the UAE on Thursday launched a major drive to provide warm clothing to one million people in Gaza.

The initiative will offer a lifeline to people bracing for harsh winter weather and plunging temperatures.