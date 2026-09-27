Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid receives condolences over death of Sheikh Ahmed in phone call with Emir of Qatar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, received condolences over the death of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid, in a phone call on Saturday with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim shared his sincere sympathies and called for the Dubai Ruler and his family to be granted patience and solace, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohammed thanked the Emir of Qatar for his message of support, which was among tributes from leaders throughout the Gulf and the wider world.

On Thursday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman delivered similar sentiments in a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed.

Ten days of mourning were declared in Dubai on Monday following the death of Sheikh Ahmed, who has been praised for his contributions to the emirate over several decades.

Sheikh Mohammed on Tuesday performed the funeral prayer for his brother at Zabeel Grand Mosque. He was accompanied by his sons, Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum, Minister of Finance.

On Saturday, large crowds of volunteers gathered at Dubai World Trade Centre to help prepare more than 10 million meals for Gazans at a major humanitarian event named in honour of Sheikh Ahmed.

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge was the latest step in the UAE's long-term mission to deliver critical support to Palestinians caught in the fallout from the prolonged war.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, attended the event alongside senior officials.

“Throughout his life, the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was a symbol of generosity, humility and devotion to Dubai and the UAE,” he said.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, said the event reflected the enduring values of the Emirates. “Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid was a key figure in the UAE's national development from the very beginning, known for his distinguished role, recognised contributions and significant social impact,” Mr Al Gergawi said.