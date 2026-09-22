UAE detects 377 fake Emiratisation cases at 266 private companies in first half of the year

The UAE detected 377 cases of fake Emiratisation at 266 private sector companies in the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said on Tuesday.

The ministry is pursuing legal action against those involved in the cases, which were identified through field inspections and its digital monitoring system.

Fake Emiratisation refers to employing a UAE citizen for appearances, issuing a work permit and registering them but without providing genuine employment.

Paying penalty

Emiratisation targets form part of a national policy aimed at enhancing the participation of Emirati professionals in the private sector.

Companies that violate Emiratisation rules face fines of between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000 ($5,455 to $27,229) per case. Severe violations may also be referred to prosecutors.

Non-compliant companies must also make financial contributions towards Emiratisation targets and will be placed in the lowest ranking on the ministry's system. Emiratis found to be in breach will lose their Nafis benefits, and the ministry will recover any previous benefits provided.

The ministry says fake Emiratisation cases are limited and not a significant issue in the UAE labour market. Authorities use advanced monitoring systems in collaboration with the Nafis programme to ensure compliance.

Emiratisation quotas

Private sector companies in the UAE with 50 or more employees are required to achieve 10 per cent Emiratisation across skilled positions by the end of 2026. This target follows the government’s established framework of 2 per cent annual growth, assessed through mid‑year and year‑end reviews.

By June 30, companies were required to increase Emirati representation in skilled roles by at least 1 per cent.

The ministry previously said it would impose fines on non-compliant companies, from July 12, of Dh10,000 monthly (Dh120,000 annually) for each position they failed to fill with an Emirati citizen. The UAE also introduced a minimum salary requirement of Dh6,000 per month for Emirati employees, effective from January 1 this year.

Private sector companies with a workforce of 20 to 49 workers were required to hire at least one UAE citizen by the end of 2024. They then had to hire one more Emirati by the end of 2025. These companies must retain both employees throughout 2026.

Incentives are available for companies that excel in training and employing citizens, supporting Nafis programme goals.

Fake Emiratisation undermines the programme's objectives, which focus on developing a productive, sustainable Emirati presence in the private sector and enabling Emirati professionals to contribute to the UAE’s development and economy.

The ministry urged the public to report suspected cases of fake Emiratisation via its website, smart app, or by calling 600590000.