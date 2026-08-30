UAE to develop Emirati experts in science and technology under national drive

The UAE government on Sunday set out plans to develop the next generation of Emirati experts across science and technology to support the country's ambitions for the future.

The National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technology – established on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed – will seek to create a pipeline for promising domestic talent to take up industry roles in vital sectors.

The strategy will seek to build a base of specialists in science and advanced technology equipped with the skills to bolster the Emirate's industrial capabilities.

It is part of a wider nationwide drive to shape an education and research system that can keep pace with rapid scientific and technological change.

National action plan

Under the plans, the Higher Committee for the National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technology has been established to set strategic direction and provide oversight of the project and its goals.

It will be chaired by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will serve as its deputy chairman.

Its members will include Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Head of the Office of the UAE President for Strategic Affairs; and Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said the programme would harness the skills of the country's youth to turn “ambition into achievement”.

“Under the directives of the President of the UAE, we begin a new phase with the launch of the National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technology, linking education, research and development to the needs of our strategic sectors, and investing in our nation’s promising talents,” Sheikh Mansour posted on X.

“Our goal is to turn knowledge into national capabilities, research into solutions, and ambition into achievement that shapes the future of the UAE.”

Leading the way

The higher committee will be responsible for approving the programme's key directions, priorities and policies and will set its budget.

It will report results and development recommendations to the UAE President and the Prime Minister to bolster its performance and long-term sustainability.

“The programme strengthens national industrial capabilities and the competitiveness of Emirati products in strategic and vital sectors by connecting research capabilities, educational institutions, and innovation centres to industrial priorities,” the UAE Government Media Office said.

The programme's goals in its first phase include technical education and national talent, global talent attraction and technical research and innovation.

An executive committee for the programme has also been established, which will operate under the higher committee's supervision and will be chaired by Mr Al Gergawi.

The executive committee will review and approve plans, programmes, policies and initiatives proposed for the programme and its tracks, then submits them to the higher committee for approval.

An office for the National Programme for Advanced Sciences and Technology has been created to co-ordinate to help prepare plans, programmes, policies and initiatives.