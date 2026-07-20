Emiratisation on track with 190,000 employed in private sector

Private companies now employ more than 190,000 Emiratis across the UAE, marking a "milestone" in the country’s progress with its Emiratisation programme.

Figures released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday showed that 95 per cent of companies mandated by the initiative had achieved their targets in the first half of 2026.

Under the programme, companies with at least 50 employees were required to ensure Emiratis made up at least 9 per cent of their workforce by June 30, an increase of one percentage point since the previous deadline at the start of this year.

The Emiratisation scheme, also known as Nafis, was introduced in 2021 to ensure Emiratis make up 10 per cent of the private-sector workforce by the end of this year.

The 190,000 workers are spread across 32,000 companies, reflecting the partnership with the private sector and its role as a key contributor to building a competitive labour market driven by efficiency and sustainability, the ministry said.

“This milestone reflects the private sector’s growing commitment to attracting national talent and the continued joint efforts to empower Emirati professionals and enhance their participation across various economic sectors,” it said in a statement released on X.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, announced in April that the strategy had been extended until 2040.