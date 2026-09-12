UAE to provide $10 million in aid to Haiti as humanitarian crisis grows

The UAE is to provide $10 million in humanitarian assistance to Haiti, where more than 1.5 million people have fled their homes owing to political instability and gang violence.

The aid, distributed through the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, includes urgent food supplies and temporary shelter to those most in need. The assistance programme will also help bolster health services, water, sanitation and hygiene services.

A Haitian stands guard in the Kenscoff area of the country after unrest. EPA Show caption: A Haitian stands guard in the Kenscoff area of the country a…

The supplies aim to address the growing needs of displaced people and vulnerable groups. Haiti is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis as a result of escalating violence, insecurity and the deterioration of essential services.

The latest international data shows that about half of those displaced are children, while millions face food insecurity.

The relief programme is to be implemented in co-operation and co-ordination with UAE missions abroad, international organisations and humanitarian entities. Aid workers will identify humanitarian priorities to ensure that assistance reaches those most in need.