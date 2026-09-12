Abu Dhabi Equestrian and Turf Club racing towards high-class expansion

Horse racing in the UAE and the Meydan Racecourse have almost been synonymous for racing enthusiasts in the Emirates. But Abu Dhabi Turf Club and Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club are charting their own course, one built on a new breed of horse, a new vision of what UAE racing can be.

Founded in 1976 by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club marks its 50th anniversary this year, a milestone shaping how the club is thinking about its next chapter. What began as a riding club, and later became a showcase for Arabian horses, didn't hold its first race until 1991. Now, the club is using the anniversary as a launch pad for its most ambitious redevelopment yet.

Master plan

The Al Khail Square project, launched in December 2025 by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is the centrepiece. It aims to advance Abu Dhabi's equestrian sector while integrating it into a modern urban plan, enhancing quality of life and supporting the emirate's vision for new communities.

The site already houses a country club, a golf club, The Arcades and a shopping mall and at Al Khail Square the aim is to knit them into one experience.

The master plan includes advanced equestrian facilities, upscale housing, modern healthcare facilities, a variety of commercial spaces and a new world-class members' club, all built around pedestrian walkways and open green space.

“The object of the redevelopment is to bring that all into one seamless journey for the customer,” Dayle Brown, chief sports & equestrian officer of Al Khail Square, told The National. “When they come to Al Khail Square, they can participate in all different elements. So we have to redesign and bring everything into play.”

Al Khail Square will not be only a racing venue but is positioned as one of the capital's next major lifestyle and real estate destinations, anchored by the Equestrian Club's heritage.

Dayle Brown, chief sports and equestrian officer of Al Khail Square. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Dayle Brown, chief sports and equestrian officer of Al Khail…

“It will be a destination in the future and we'll continue to grow”, Mr Brown said. “We want to stay true to our own DNA and history, but develop that internationally – become our own destination from a different perspective than what already exists in the GCC [Gulf Co-operation Council] and the UAE.”

Horses at the heart

Meydan Racecourse stages the Dubai World Cup, one of the most prestigious race meets. With total prize money of $30.5 million, the Dubai World Cup is a major flagship event for the public and the nation.

Lord North ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai Turf race at the Dubai World Cup, at Meydan Racecourse, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Lord North ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the Dubai Turf rac…

Abu Dhabi has built its own flagship event alongside it, the $1 million Gold Cup, which has already drawn international thoroughbred competitors.

“Dubai has been seen as the World Cup and Abu Dhabi realised very quickly that we have an excellent product from a racing perspective,” Mr Brown told The National. “And hence we launched the Gold Cup, which a lot of international people came to compete in.”

For Mr Brown, the distinction between the two is not about scale or prestige, but about the horses.

“Meydan's a different prospect to Abu Dhabi. Meydan is about the thoroughbred racehorse, whereas we have the purebred Arabian and the thoroughbred. We want both [Meydan Racecourse and Abu Dhabi Turf Club] to be part of the footprint going forward and have a different element to the UAE from a racing perspective.”

That distinction is at the heart of the Abu Dhabi plan – to build another pillar and strengthen racing structure in the UAE. It is rooted in the purebred Arabian tradition that predates the country's thoroughbred boom and adds a new dimension to the sport's footprint in the country.

Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. Photo: Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club Show caption: Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. Photo: Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club

Future races at the Turf Club

Several events are planned at Abu Dhabi Turf Club but the two biggest are the UAE Presidential Cup and the Gold Cup.

This year's UAE President Cup is scheduled for December 12, with total prize money of $2.94 million. The Gold Cup will follow on February 7, 2027, with combined prize money of $1.19 million.

The Al Khail Square project carries weight beyond the club itself. At the launch, Sheikh Mansour described it as a way to fold the club's five-decade legacy into a contemporary urban setting. He said the development will solidify the emirate's position as a global hub for horse racing and equestrian sports.