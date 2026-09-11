Ties that bind: Emirati-German love story spans two generations and four decades

When Khalifa Al Abri travelled to Germany as a young Emirati student nearly four decades ago, he did not expect that signing up for language lessons would change the course of his life.

In early 1987, his teacher, Karin, took him through private sessions in the German language. “The chemistry between us was very strong,” he said. He was 26; she was 27.

Now in their 60s, the couple have built a family that includes two sons, a daughter and grandchildren who embody both sides of their Emirati-German heritage.

Their story is mirrored in the next generation. Their son Saif, 33, married Anna Benz, 34, after being introduced to her at a friend's party in Germany. “It was like something from a film – love at first sight” said Mr Saif.

The family's story comes as President Sheikh Mohamed is in Germany on his first state visit to the European country, drawing renewed attention to a relationship between the two nations that stretches back more than five decades.

For the Al Abri family, those ties are not measured through diplomacy or trade, but through family connections across two generations, and a life built between Germany and the UAE.

The family gathered recently at the German International School Abu Dhabi as Saif and Anna's daughter, Safiya, six, began Grade 1, with younger sister, Amira, four, looking on. Saif, Anna and their daughters arrived in Abu Dhabi in August, marking the first time the young family have lived together in the UAE.

Mr Saif grew up with both countries woven into his life. Born in the UAE, he spent most of his childhood and school years in Germany, where he also played football. German became his strongest language.

As a teenager, he spent about a year and a half in the UAE, attending Grade 11 – a time that strengthened his connection to the country. He later completed National Service. “I wanted to give something back because the country has given us a lot,” he said.

For Mr Al Abri and Ms Karin, watching their granddaughter start school is another reminder of how the UAE-Germany relationship has shaped their own family across generations.

Asked what first attracted her to Mr Al Abri, Ms Karin pointed to his openness, his commitment and his eyes. Mr Al Abri said his feelings had not changed over the decades, and if he could return to the moment they met, he would make the same decision again.

The couple have two sons, one daughter and grandchildren Show caption: The couple have two sons, one daughter and grandchildren

Studying in Germany left an impression on Mr Al Abri that went far beyond academics. “I am very happy I studied there,” he said. “I learnt order, discipline, respect for time and respect for other people. I learnt many things that you cannot forget.

“Germany is an organised country and a country of law,” he added. “Anyone who follows these laws will not have a problem.”

German people could seem reserved at first, he said, but that changed once a friendship had formed. “They need time to get to know you,” he said. “They are among the kindest people in the world. That is the truth. It is not a compliment.”

Mr Al Abri also felt a responsibility to represent the UAE while living abroad. “Our Sheikhs have taught us that when we are outside the UAE, we must all be ambassadors for the Emirates,” he said. For him, that meant respecting German laws and traditions while staying connected to his own identity and values.

The couple said their differing nationalities, cultures and religions never became a serious obstacle. “My family accepted her as she was and loved her from the first day,” Mr Al Abri said. “We did not face problems with our customs, traditions or religious occasions.” Rather than choosing one culture over the other, they made room for both, celebrating Ramadan and Eid alongside Easter and Christmas.

For Ms Karin, what mattered most about life in the UAE was the strength of family ties. “I love the UAE as a country, I love the Emirati people and I love the family,” she said. “Families are very connected here.”

Adjusting to the summer heat was the one lasting challenge, but the UAE became home. “There is no other country in the world where so many people can live under one roof in peace and love,” she said.

Mr Saif said his parents' marriage may have shown him that a relationship spanning two cultures could work, but he never set out to marry a German woman. “I met Anna, and it simply happened,” he said.

Despite spending his formative years in Germany, Mr Saif said his Emirati identity has always remained important to him. “I am proud of my country; I love it,” he said. “Life here is much less stressful than in Germany. That is the biggest difference.”

He returned to Germany to finish his studies, but always planned to return to the Emirates with his family. That plan has now become a reality.

Almost four decades after Mr Al Abri and Ms Karin first met, their story has come full circle. Their son has followed a similar path, meeting his German wife in the country where his parents' relationship began, before bringing his own family home to Abu Dhabi.

Relations between the UAE and Germany are often described in terms of trade and diplomacy. For the Al Abri family, those ties are personal – visible in two marriages, two languages and two sets of traditions spanning nearly 40 years.