Sheikh Khaled to lead UAE delegation at Brics summit in New Delhi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation at the 18th Brics Summit, to be held in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

The conference will address financial co-operation and energy transition among Brics members, and aim to strengthen engagement with emerging economies to promote a more integrated economic system, and support shared development and prosperity.

The UAE's participation demonstrates its commitment to enhancing multilateral financial and economic co-operation, and supporting dialogue on key issues for emerging and developing economies, state news agency Wam said.

Ahead of the summit, a delegation from the Ministry of Finance attended the second meeting of Brics' finance ministers and Central Bank governors and the Special Meeting of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB), held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “Brics is a vital platform for strengthening international economic co-operation and co-ordinating positions on financial and economic issues of common interest, particularly in light of the challenges facing emerging and developing economies.

“We underscore the importance of continuing this co-operation in support of a more inclusive and balanced global economic and financial system.”

The UAE welcomed the formation of the Brics Task Force on Growth and Development this year and emphasised the need to advance its work, especially in digital transformation, innovation, growth-oriented reforms, labour mobility, and developing future skills and talent.

Brics, founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006, aims to enhance economic co-ordination among its 11 member countries and partner nations.

As a Brics member, the UAE supports initiatives that develop flexible and efficient financing solutions and strengthen economic and development partnerships in response to global economic changes.

The UAE joined the New Development Bank in October 2021 and became a Brics member in January 2024, as part of its broader strategy to expand international economic partnerships and strengthen its role in multilateral co-operation.