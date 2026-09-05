UAE weather: Temperatures set to hit 50°C with rain on the way

Temperatures are poised to reach 50°C deep in the Abu Dhabi desert on Saturday as the scorching late summer heat persists.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts temperatures will increase and humidity will remain high across the Emirates over the weekend.

The NCM's online weather map predicts the mercury will rise to 50°C in Al Razeen, a remote desert area on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, on Saturday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 42°C in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, rising slightly to 43° on Sunday.

In Dubai, daytime temperatures are expected to reach 42°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain in the early 40s in both emirates until at least Wednesday, the NCM's latest five-day weather bulletin predicts.

Where to find cooler climes this weekend

While much of the country will be feeling the September heat in the days ahead, there will be some respite from the searing sunshine in the Northern Emirates.

The NCM's weather map shows that daytime temperatures in Fujairah will be a somewhat-cooler 34°C on Saturday and 35°C on Sunday, and will remain in the mid-30s until at least Wednesday.

The weather bureau said that cloudy conditions and September showers were expected in Al Ain on Saturday, with heavier rain expected in Al Quaa, in the Abu Dhabi desert.

When will temperatures drop?

Temperatures tend to gradually decline during September, as the long and hot summer slowly gives way to the country's pleasant winter months.

Humidity typically remains high in September, however, with the month often dubbed “Sweat-tember” due to muggy and sticky conditions.

UAE weather statistics gathered over the course of 30 years indicate that cooler weather is on the way. Between 1991 and 2020, average temperatures in September ranged from 29°C to 39°C, combined with an average humidity of about 54 per cent.

Temperatures tend to drop noticeably in October, with a minimum average of 25.5°C and maximum of 35.8°C for that month between 1991 and 2020. The winter period then follows, beginning in November.

January is traditionally the coolest month of the year in the UAE, with an average minimum temperature of 15.5°C and maximum average of 24.3°C between 1991 and 2020.