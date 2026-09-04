Sheikh Khaled urges Adnoc to further strengthen role as leading global energy provider

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Friday underlined the crucial role being played by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in an “increasingly complex global energy landscape”.

Sheikh Khaled, who is also Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, directed Adnoc to reinforce its position as a leading energy provider capable of connecting production, trading and logistics.

He made the remarks as he chaired a meeting of the executive committee of the company's board of directors at Adnoc's headquarters in the capital.

Sheikh Khaled reviewed Adnoc's efforts to ensure the delivery of reliable energy supplies amid “recent developments affecting maritime navigation in the region”, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE has continued to set out its commitment to protecting its right to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, while pursuing diplomatic solutions to the prolonged Iran conflict.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, right, with Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive, at the meeting. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, right,…

Global vision

Sheikh Khaled also reviewed Adnoc's operational and financial performance. He was briefed on the operation of Adnoc's global liquefied natural gas marketing and trading platform, launched in July in a significant milestone for the sector.

The platform is targeting 47 million tonnes per annum of marketable LNG beyond 2030, providing customers with a greater diversity of supply sources and boosting their access to Adnoc's growing gas portfolio.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised that Adnoc's operational flexibility and integration were strengthening the company’s ability to serve its customers.

Before the meeting, Sheikh Khaled visited the company's emergency control centre and met front-line employees and business continuity teams from across the Adnoc Group. He commended their dedication and commitment to ensure safe and efficient operations in all circumstances.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Al Zaabi, chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Finance.