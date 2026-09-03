President Sheikh Mohamed and Donald Trump discuss Middle East developments

President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from US President Donald Trump on Thursday, during which the two leaders discussed co-operation and ways to strengthen ties between their countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Trump also discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and continuing efforts to address them.

On Wednesday, the UAE condemned Iran's latest attacks across the region after Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and the Kurdistan region of Iraq were hit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the “hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability”.

Iran launched the missile and drone attacks after American forces struck about 100 targets in the Islamic republic.

US Central Command said its strikes hit Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air defences, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying equipment and communications sites.

The campaign followed attempted IRGC attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Centcom said. US drones also fired missiles at two Iranian government ships under a new “tanker for tanker” policy, Axios reported, quoting US officials.