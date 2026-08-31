Eggs affected by US recalls over Salmonella outbreak not available in UAE

Eggs recalled in the US over a Salmonella outbreak are not sold in the UAE, authorities have told customers.

The assurance to consumers follows a review of import records and local market data by the relevant regulatory authorities, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said.

UAE authorities conducted the review after investigations by authorities in the US found that illnesses in a multistate Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak were partly linked to shell eggs recalled by Midwest Poultry Services.

These white and brown cage-free shell eggs were sold both in bulk and at retail. Their sell-by or best-by dates ranged from July 20 to August 17. The recalled eggs were marketed under brands including Country Morning, Cal-Maine Sunups, Brookshire’s, Simple Truth, and Kroger.

It is the second such reassurance in recent weeks, following a similar confirmation on August 22 that GreenWise frozen berry products recalled in the US for E-coli contamination had also not entered the UAE market.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 98 people across more than a dozen states have been infected with Salmonella linked to the recalled egg product, and 26 hospitalisations have been reported.

In both the eggs and berries cases, the UAE authorities' confirmation followed a formal verification process involving import screening and market surveillance. The authorities continue to monitor international food alerts to safeguard local consumers.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with Salmonella, and the symptoms usually last four to seven days.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.