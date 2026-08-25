Markets in UAE free from E.coli contamination linked to berries in US

The UAE has confirmed that no frozen berry products recalled in the US over possible E. coli contamination have been supplied to the Emirates.

Authorities reviewed market data and confirmed that no affected GreenWise products were imported or sold in the UAE, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said.

US grocery chain Publix announced a recall of four varieties of GreenWise organic frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold across eight states on July 29.

On August 18, the US Food and Drug Administration categorised the recall as 'Class 1', which the agency assigns to cases "in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death".

The FDA reported that the 12 cases occurred in Florida and Georgia between May 11 and June 5. No deaths have been reported.

The recalled products were shipped to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Customers have been advised to discard these items or return them to Publix for a full refund. The affected products have expiry dates before February 9, 2028.

According to the FDA, E. coli is a group of bacteria that can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea, and vomiting. In serious cases, it can lead to haemolytic uraemic syndrome, which may result in kidney failure and can be life-threatening.