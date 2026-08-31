President Sheikh Mohamed sends out message of support on first day of school

President Sheikh Mohamed hailed children as the nation's "true wealth" as more than 1.2 million pupils began to return to classrooms for the start of the new academic year on Monday.

The UAE leader urged children to "make the most of every opportunity" and to embrace their learning journey with "optimism, ambition and determination".

Sheikh Mohamed pledged his support to pupils, parents and teachers as they prepare for lessons after the summer break in an uplifting message on social media.

"With the start of the new academic year, I extend my congratulations to students, teachers, administrators, and parents, and wish them a successful year that continues to support our nation’s educational journey," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"Our children are our true wealth, and I encourage them to embark on the new school year with optimism, ambition, and determination, making the most of every opportunity to gain knowledge and life skills.

"I also encourage continued cooperation between families and schools to foster a passion for lifelong learning, equip students with the skills of the future, and reinforce a strong sense of identity and values."

More than 1,180 public and private schools across the UAE reopen their doors from Monday, welcoming more than 1.2 million pupils.

The return to schools is being met with hope and anticipation after the previous academic year faced significant disruption due to the Iran war.

A number of new schools have opened across the Emirates in time for the start of term, highlighting the strength of a growing education landscape.

Academic aspirations

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the start of a new school year would herald "new dreams" for pupils across the country.

"With the start of a new school year, a new energy flows through our society as well as a renewed movement, new dreams for our children and pupils for a better and more beautiful future," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

"I say to our pupils: from your classes, studies and knowledge, we build the future of our nation so rise to the levels of your ambitions.

"I say to our dedicated teachers: with your efforts, we spread knowledge and foster talents and instil confidence and plant great ideas in our generations so rise to that level of that trust.

"To our parents: you are the first partners in the journey of learning and you are the first school. With you we build the people of this country.. God protect our generations and we wish them a successful school year filled with moments of learning and happiness."

Championing Emirati values

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council, said education was crucial to bolstering national identity and promoting Emirati values.

“We congratulate our students, their families, teachers, and everyone across our education sector on the start of the new academic year, and wish them a year filled with learning, success, and achievement," Sheikh Abdullah said.

“In the UAE, education is a holistic journey of human development. It extends beyond academic achievement to developing life and future skills, strengthening national identity and Emirati values, and fostering a sense of responsibility towards family, community, and country.

"Throughout this journey, families and schools remain essential partners, while teachers play a fundamental role in educating, guiding, and inspiring our students.

“We encourage our students to embrace every opportunity to learn and grow, to use knowledge and emerging technologies consciously and responsibly, and to think about their future pathways in ways that fulfil their aspirations and contribute to their country.”