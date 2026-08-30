President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai

President Sheikh Mohamed has met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to engage in discussions related to national growth, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

Talks to review a number of issues related to national and citizens' affairs took place on Saturday, alongside a number of ministers and senior officials.

The high-level discussions included efforts to support the UAE’s development journey and to fulfil the aspirations of its people towards a more prosperous future.

The two leaders, who have been at the heart of the nation's development for decades, meet regularly in the Emirates to help shape its vision for the future.