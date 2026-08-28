UAE grants Musk's Starlink 10-year licence to provide satellite internet services

Elon Musk's Starlink has been granted a 10-year licence to provide satellite internet in the UAE.

Starlink will be able to serve individuals, businesses and government entities, as well as provide satellite connection to the maritime and aviation sectors, authorities said. The service is expected to significantly increase internet speeds.

Earlier in March, The National reported that Musk's satellite internet service was launching in the UAE. Packages advertised on the Starlink website in the UAE now start at Dh300 a month. It offers a residential service with the standard kit costing Dh1,465.

Visitors to the site are advised that the service is not currently available in the area, however they can pay a deposit of Dh285.71 to join the waiting list.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) said the licence authorises Starlink to operate and manage a public satellite telecommunications network and provide satellite broadband internet across the UAE.

An official said the move is designed to expand connectivity options and strengthen the country's digital infrastructure. It is also expected to support boost emergency response capabilities.

Starlink will operate "within the UAE's established regulatory and technical frameworks," said TDRA's deputy director general Eng Mohammed Yousif Al Ramsi, adding that the aim is to strike a balance between connectivity and network security.

The licence formalises Starlink’s position as a regulated telecommunications provider, operating under the same oversight as established operators like Etisalat by e& and du.

How Starlink works

Unlike traditional communications satellites, which orbit Earth at 20,000km to 35,000km, Starlink’s thousands of satellites orbit at about 550km, which is said to significantly increase internet speeds.

Unlike 5G or broadband internet, satellite internet does not rely on mobile towers or high-speed data lines for connectivity, making it possible in remote areas.

It was announced in November that Emirates Airline would install Starlink on its fleet starting that month.

In the Middle East, Starlink is also available in Qatar, Yemen, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan and Israel.