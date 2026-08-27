Parkonic announces free parking plan for Prophet Mohammed's birthday holiday

Private parking operator Parkonic has announced free parking in areas across the UAE during the public holiday to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The Roads and Transport Authority announced on Wednesday that charges will be waived for all public parking spaces in Dubai on Friday, except in multistorey car parks.

Parkonic said on Thursday that parking would be free in spaces it operates in Abu Dhabi including Shams Boutik, Al Wahda Mall and Dalma Mall, as well as at sites in Dubai such as SME Business Village and Lulu Silicon Central Mall.

Parkonic is also to provide free parking on Friday in Dubai's Tilal Al Ghaf area and Dubai Silicon Oasis. Lulu supermarkets in Sharjah's Muweilah, Buhaira and Bu Tina neighbourhoods will also have free parking.

Public holiday parking arrangements may vary across other Parkonic-managed locations. Tariffs, free parking periods and public holiday arrangements are not solely determined by the company.

The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday was marked on Tuesday. But the public holiday for public and private sector employees is to take place on Friday, resulting in a three-day weekend.

Abu Dhabi bus route change

People looking to travel by bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi are advised to use the E101 service from Ibn Battuta station, with the E100 service from Al Ghubaiba station to the capital not in operation from now until Sunday.

The public has been advised to check the S'hail app for the latest bus timetables.