Dubai announces free parking on Friday for Prophet Mohammed's birthday holiday

Dubai drivers will enjoy free parking on Friday for the public holiday marking the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority announced that charges will be waived for all public parking spaces, with the exception of multistorey car parks.

Parking tariffs will be reinstated from Saturday, August 29, the transport authority said.

Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will also extend their service hours on Friday, with the Metro operating from 5am until 1am the following day and trams running from 6am until 1am.

The Prophet Mohammed’s birthday, known as Mawlid Al Nabawi, was marked on Tuesday. However, the public holiday was set for Friday, resulting in a three-day weekend for the public and private sectors.

Bus route change

Passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi are advised to use the E101 service from Ibn Battuta Bus Station, as the transport authority said bus route E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi will not operate from Thursday to Sunday, August 30.

Public bus schedules may change during the holiday, and passengers are asked to check the S'hail app for the latest timings.

The Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centre and smart customer service centres in Deira, Al Barsha, Al Twar, Al Kifaf and at the RTA Head Office will remain open 24 hours a day.

Most vehicle testing centres will also be closed, with normal hours resuming on Saturday. The following centres will remain open during the holiday:

Al Mutakamela Al Quoz

Al Mutakamela Al Qusais

Aber

Wasel Al Jaddaf

They will offer vehicle technical testing and registration from 7am to noon and from 3pm to 10.30pm.