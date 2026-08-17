  • Shipping through Strait of Hormuz ​slows, data shows
  • Saudi Civil Defence says potential danger in Jazan has passed
  • Iran reroutes oil flow as loading resumes at Kharg Island terminal
  • Iranian parliament approves stiffer penalties for talking to foreign media
  • US established back channel to reach Iran’s IRGC during talks, Axios reports
  • Iran's Ghalibaf calls agreement with US a 'document of honour'
Updated: August 17, 2026, 6:41 AM