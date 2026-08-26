Hundreds missing as flash flood destroys villages on Nepal-Tibet border

Hundreds were missing after torrential floods in the Himalayan border areas of Nepal and Tibet destroyed roads, ⁠bridges and power projects on Wednesday.

At least nine people were killed in the flooding, Reuters reported, as authorities braced for more casualties and worse damage.

The Nepal Tourism Board said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals, were missing.

Houses and roads were swept away in Nepal, while officials in China's Tibet said they feared “major casualties” with people missing in Gyirong county after ⁠a mudslide hit a land crossing between the neighbours.

River levels were too high for rescue helicopters to land in Nepal’s affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa, which has a population of about 50,000, officials said.

Television channels broadcast images ​of crumbled homes in the flood waters, floating cars and a metal bridge being washed away, while witnesses told Reuters that entire villages had been engulfed.

“There could be heavy casualties or loss of property,” said district administrator Narendra Pariyar, who urged dwellers on the banks of the Bhote Koshi river to move to higher ground.

“There is devastation everywhere we look,” Tula Bahadur BK, a health worker in Rasuwa, told Reuters. “The settlements next to the river have been completely swept away. Five of my own relatives are missing.”

Nepal's rescue helicopters would be unable to land in the affected areas until the waters recede, army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet said.

The cause of the flooding was not immediately clear, but a deadly flash flood on the same river last year was eventually traced to the draining of a glacier lake.

China's official Xinhua news agency said the mudslide occurred ​on the Nepali side of the border and hit Gyirong port in Tibet, cutting road, communications and ‌power links in the Shigatse region near the ⁠Chinese border with Nepal.

China's President Xi ​Jinping urged “all-out” search efforts for the missing as well as stronger monitoring and early warning systems to ​prevent secondary disasters.

Nepal's ‌energy ministry said 430MW of electricity supplies were affected, mostly from hydroelectric projects, or more than 12 per cent of the total national ⁠hydropower capacity of 3.2GW, according to a Reuters calculation.

Police and military personnel were joining in the rescue effort, ⁠said Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

“Instructions have been given … to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places,” he said. “People along the river are advised to exercise extra caution and remain alert.”

From its origins in Tibet, the Bhote Koshi river empties into Nepal's Trishuli river that eventually flows into India as the Gandak river.

Last year's ​Bhote Koshi flood killed nine people, with 24 missing, as it washed away a “friendship bridge” linking Nepal and China, disrupting trade and transport for months.

That flood was triggered by the draining of a supraglacial lake in Tibet, a regional climate monitor said.