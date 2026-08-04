Kerala floods and landslides: At least 15 killed as rain batters south Indian state

At least 15 people have been killed after heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in several parts of India's southern state of Kerala.

The deluge, which began at the weekend, has displaced thousands of people across the state, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan saying on Monday he would meet district officials to review arrangements to establish shelters. Clean-up operations have been under way since Sunday.

On Tuesday, an orange alert was declared in several districts including Kottayam, Palakkad and Ernakulam, while a yellow alert was declared in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

The rain has forced authorities to close many schools and the state government has also postponed ⁠a state-level teacher recruitment exam.

"Water has now entered our bedrooms and toilets," said Anu Roy, a resident of Kottayam district. Ms Roy, along with her grandchildren, have sought safety in another area, while some family members have moved to the first floor of their house.

In Pathanamthitta, several residents said they have been without electricity for the past two days.

Flooding inundates a home in Kottayam district of Kerala, after heavy rain battered the southern state Show caption: Flooding inundates a home in Kottayam district of Kerala, af…

A tree fell on to a woman’s property in Chengannur, a municipality in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The state's disaster management authority announced that the monsoon rain had caused river and dam water levels to dangerous levels.

Those living in nearby areas have been urged to move to shelters set up by the government.

The rain is not unseasonal, as it has fallen in the middle of the region's normal South-West Monsoon season, which runs from June to September.

The government announced 800,000 Indian rupees ($8,390) as compensation for the families of those who died, with an additional 10,000 rupees for funeral expenses.