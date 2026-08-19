UAE air force pilots show off skills

The Ministry of Defence has released a video highlighting its ability to protect the country through aerial defence operations.

This video was posted following the missile threat on Tuesday night (August 18), when two ballistic missiles were launched. One landed in national waters while the other fell outside the UAE's maritime territory.

The video is a prompt response and showcases the UAE's ability to “protect the nation's skies and respond decisively to safeguard its security and stability”, said the ministry.

The public is urged to inform itself using only official sources to avoid miscommunication.