Dubai establishes route for aid flights to Gaza Strip

A new route has been established by the Dubai Government to provide urgently needed medical supplies to Gaza.

Created under the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the new route will be used to transport aid provided by the World Health Organisation.

The first flight on the route left from Dubai Humanitarian, the emirate's emergency response centre, on Tuesday, carrying 11 tonnes of essential medicine bound for Al Arish International Airport in Egypt.

Three additional flights have followed since, carrying medicine, tents and fortified biscuits to help address nutritional needs on the ground, the emirate's media office said on Wednesday.

“This latest air bridge builds on Dubai Humanitarian’s long-standing efforts to aid humanitarian operations in Gaza, guided by the directives of the UAE and Dubai’s leadership to stand by the people of Gaza,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, chairman of Dubai Humanitarian.

“Despite the challenges facing the region, Dubai Humanitarian, with the continued commitment of its partners, has facilitated several air bridges and relief shipments this year to countries including Afghanistan, Mozambique, Lebanon and Uganda, supporting the efforts of international organisations.

“Earlier this year, we also facilitated the overland delivery of essential medical supplies to Gaza on behalf of WHO through a three-truck convoy, reflecting our flexible, multimodal approach to humanitarian logistics.”

The four flights to date are part of a wider operation through which Dubai Humanitarian will facilitate the dispatch of approximately 150 tonnes of WHO medical and health supplies to Gaza in the coming weeks, with further flights planned.

The supplies are packed from the WHO Global Logistics Centre hosted by Dubai Humanitarian, the media office added.

“Through its Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics, the World Health Organisation is rapidly delivering more than $1.3 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to treat approximately 400,000 people in Gaza,” said Robert Blanchard, head of emergency operations at the WHO Hub for Global Health Emergencies Logistics.

“Delivered through a series of charter flights, the shipments include medical supplies for several partners. Made possible through the generosity and operational assistance of Dubai Humanitarian and the Government of Dubai, these emergency charter flights enable WHO to deliver more medicines, reach more patients and reduce costs.”

Dubai Humanitarian's assistance has played a critical role in efforts to help provide aid for Palestinian residents of Gaza, Mr Blanchard said.

“Since the start of the conflict, its charter flights have saved Gaza’s health emergency operations more than $4 million in logistics costs,” he said. “Flights such as those arriving this week enable WHO to direct its limited resources towards expanding access to life-saving medicines and medical supplies for patients requiring urgent humanitarian assistance in Gaza and around the world.”

Operation Gallant Knight

The UAE has been at the forefront of aid deliveries and humanitarian assistance to Gaza since launching Operation Gallant Knight soon after Israel began its war on the enclave in October 2023.

A floating hospital was set up by the Emirates in February 2024 and a field hospital and two medical centres in Gaza were also established to provide care and support for those in need.

The operation passed 1,000 days of continuous support, with more than Dh14.2 billion ($3.89 billion) of aid sent during that time, it was announced earlier this month.