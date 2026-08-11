UAE to charge businesses new fee for playing copyrighted music

Restaurants, cafes and hotels will need to pay an annual royalty fee to play copyrighted music on their premises.

The Ministry of Economy said the fees will apply from December 1, 2026, will be valid for one year and will also cover TV channels and radio stations.

The royalty fees will be managed by two authorised groups – Music Nation and the Emirates Music Rights Association – and will apply to businesses that use copyrighted music commercially, including shopping malls, fitness centres and airlines.

The cost of the permits is not yet known, but they will be scaled by business size and the type of music used. Live music or DJ performances will generally be subject to higher fees.

Non-commercial settings, including government entities, schools and charity events, will not need a paid licence.

The Emirates Music Rights Association and Music Nation will manage the rights of composers, songwriters, singers, instrumentalists, record producers and music publishers.

Funding support for musicians

The Collective Management in Music Guide, published by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, also established a so-called Cultural Support Fund for Music, which will receive 10 per cent of the fees collected.

The fund will provide financial, technical and artistic support for musicians at all stages of production.

Abdullah bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the guide represented an important step in enhancing rights management in line with international practice, “strengthening the principles of transparency and fairness in their distribution, and improving the regulation of the music sector in a way that supports its growth and prosperity”.

“This is in line with relevant legislation and international agreements, and further enhances the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for the creative economy and intellectual property protection,” Mr bin Touq added.