UAE trademark fees updated to protect brand identity and attractiveness globally

The UAE recorded a 129% rise in trademark registrations in early 2025, reaching 402,311 by September.

Trademark applications can now be examined in a single day, improving registration efficiency.

New policies offer fee reductions for SMEs and full exemptions for people with disabilities.

The UAE has announced the introduction of new and amended fees for trademark services as part of efforts to improve local brands’ appeal nationally and globally, and to protect intellectual property.

These new policies aim to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of these services for operating a business to enable faster processing and therefore boost competitiveness in the local and global business environment.

This move is also set to support small and medium-sized enterprises that are part of its national programme and for people with disabilities through fee reductions and exemptions that encourage business growth and innovation.

Members of the National SME Programme will receive a 50 per cent reduction on all trademark service fees, while people with disabilities are granted a full exemption, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism announced on Tuesday.

Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said this was a “significant step” in improving the efficiency and quality of trademark registration in the country.

This includes introducing pathways for reviewing trademark registration applications at the initial submission stage, allowing trademarks to be examined in a single day.

“It aims to help them grow, improve the quality of services offered to customers, and expedite procedures, thereby facilitating the registration and follow-up of trademarks,” Mr bin Touq said.

The decision sets the fees for 28 trademark services offered by the ministry. This includes amendments to some existing service fees and introducing new ones.

Seven new trademark services were included.

Registration of a geographical indication – Dh6,500 ($1,770)

One-day trademark examination – Dh2,250

Grievance against trademark cancellation – Dh5,000

Conversion of national trademark to international – Dh400

Trademark agent registration renewal (foreign branch) – Dh7,500

Grievance against registration refusal – Dh5,000

Examination and study of claims – Dh2,250

The UAE recorded a 129 per cent rise in trademark registrations in the first half of 2025, with 19,957 national and international trademarks registered, stated the ministry. This compares to 8,711 during the same period last year. By the end of September, the total number of registered trademarks had reached 402,311.

This decision also aims to strengthen the UAE’s intellectual property sector in line with global standards.

Abdullah Al Saleh, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said today’s announcement is part of a series of initiatives launched by the UAE to bolster competitiveness internationally.

“Among the most prominent of these initiatives is the establishment of the Geographical Indications system for national products, the first federal initiative of its kind designed to protect local products with unique features and characteristics originating from specific geographical regions in the UAE,” said Mr Al Saleh.

Tuesday’s move is part of a greater push to enhance UAE run businesses. In September, the UAE launched its national campaign titled The Emirates: The Start-up Capital of the World, aimed at attracting and training Emiratis to set up their own businesses in sectors of strategic importance to the economy.

It also plans to boost the number of companies operating in the country by nearly 67 per cent to 2 million by 2031, with a focus on SMEs.