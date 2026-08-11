Celestial events to light up UAE skies on Wednesday

Three celestial events are to light up the skies this week, treating astronomy enthusiasts to a cosmic show.

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower will follow the aligning of planets and a solar eclipse, all due to take place on Wednesday.

In the early morning, six planets will align – Mercury, Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Later, a total solar eclipse will be best seen in Greenland, Iceland and Spain, with a partial eclipse visible from Europe and parts of North Africa. It will not be visible in the UAE.

At night, observers of the Perseid shower will see up to 100 meteors an hour should conditions be clear. The peak coincides with a new moon, which means the meteors will appear brighter and clearer.

Star-struck

Sheeraz Awan, general manager and astronomer at Dubai Astronomy Group, says it is a chance for people to appreciate the “amazing universe that we are all part of”.

“Stepping out into the desert looking at the night sky how it was meant to be observed is something we don't get to see that much any more,” he told The National.

The group is hosting a special event for the occasion in Al Khatim Desert, where telescopes will be available. Astronomers will explain the phenomena and share stories about the night sky.

“Just like last year, we had a huge demand for the main night,” Mr Awan said. “We are planning on hosting an event at the weekend as well, because of the sheer volume of people who want to be part of these events.”

Seasoned stargazers will be hoping to see Comet 10P/Tempel 2 through the telescopes but Mr Awan said no equipment is required for optimal viewing of the meteor shower.

“I highly recommend that the people spend most of their time just lying down and looking up into the night sky, because that's how you are able to see these meteors streaking through the night,” he said.

The best viewing time is from midnight through to dawn in areas without much urban light pollution, he added.

The desert is the best place to watch the events unfold, with Al Quaa' Milky Way Spot, Al Khatim and Mleiha National Park among the most popular stargazing spots, Mr Awan said.