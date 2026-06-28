Stellar places to watch the night sky across the Arab world

Saudi Arabia has announced plans for AlUla Manara, a major astronomical observatory and research centre in the kingdom’s north-west.

The design for the project was approved by the board of directors of the Royal Commission for AlUla on June 17. It will be built about 70 kilometres north of AlUla, in an area known for dark skies and low light pollution.

AlUla Manara is planned to include large telescopes, observation platforms, exhibitions, interactive experiences, a planetarium, a restaurant and a visitor and research centre. The project is intended to support scientific research as well as public astronomy experiences. No opening date has been announced.

Across the region, a number of astronomy centres, planetariums and stargazing operators are already open to visitors.

Al Sadeem Observatory, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Al Sadeem Observatory in Al Wathba South opened in 2017. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Al Sadeem Observatory is in Al Wathba South, away from the main lights of Abu Dhabi. It opened in 2016 and offers paid guided tours and stargazing experiences.

Visitors can attend astronomy lectures and take part in planetary and deep-sky observations. The observatory has a 40cm telescope, as well as smart telescopes used for research, astrophotography and public sessions.

The centre also offers the Cosmic Cube, an immersive room featuring images of galaxies, nebulae and star clusters captured by the Al Sadeem team.

Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre, Dubai, UAE

Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre is operated by Dubai Astronomy Group. EPA Info

Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre is in Mushrif Park and is operated by Dubai Astronomy Group. It offers public astronomy activities including telescope observation, solar observation, planetarium shows, centre tours and astronomy classes.

Evening telescope observation sessions are available after 7.30pm, while solar observation is offered during the day. The centre also runs private telescope sessions and courses on using telescopes.

Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, Sharjah, UAE

Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub is part of the University of Sharjah. Getty Images Info

Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub is part of the University of Sharjah. It includes the Sharjah Planetarium, astronomy and space exhibitions, optical and radio observatories, research laboratories and the Cosmic Park.

The hub combines public education with academic research. Visitors can attend planetarium shows and exhibitions, while the observatories and laboratories support work in astronomy, space science and technology.

Al Thuraya Planetarium, Doha, Qatar

Al Thuraya Planetarium Doha Info

Al Thuraya Planetarium is in Katara Cultural Village in Doha. It has a full-dome digital system, a 22 metre screen and seating for 200 people.

The planetarium offers free shows in Arabic and English, with programmes covering astronomy, planets and space exploration. It also has interactive exhibits related to astronomy and the solar system.

SciTech Observatory, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia

The observatory at the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Science and Technology Centre, known as SciTech, is in Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

It has a modern telescope that can be used by visitors with guidance from the centre’s instructors. The observatory offers views of the Moon, planets, comets, meteors and eclipses when conditions allow, and also hosts astronomy meetings, lectures and training courses.

Astrolab Oman, Jebel Akhdar, Oman

Astrolab Oman offers stargazing experiences on Jebel Akhdar. The family-run project combines telescope viewing with guided mountain activities, camping and Omani food experiences.

Its stargazing sessions include using specialised telescopes, tracing constellations and receiving basic astronomy guidance. The operator also offers astrophotography guidance for visitors who want to photograph the night sky.

RumSky, Wadi Rum, Jordan

RumSky offers guided stargazing experiences in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan. The programme gives visitors the chance to observe the desert sky through telescopes.

The experience focuses on constellations, planets and other objects visible in the night sky. It is a tourism experience rather than a research observatory, but it is one of the region’s established desert stargazing options.

Kottamia Astronomical Observatory, near Cairo, Egypt

Kottamia Astronomical Observatory is operated by Egypt’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics. Photo: Mohamed Aboushelib Info

Kottamia Astronomical Observatory is operated by Egypt’s National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics. It is located about 80 kilometres from central Cairo, on the road towards Suez.

The institute describes Kottamia as the largest telescope in the Arab world, the Middle East and North Africa. It is primarily a research facility used by scientists and astronomers, but it also receives arranged public and school visits.

Oukaimeden Observatory and plateau, High Atlas, Morocco

Oukaimeden Observatory is in Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains, south of Marrakesh. It is affiliated with Cadi Ayyad University and is associated with the Morocco Oukaimeden Sky Survey, which tracks asteroids, comets and near-Earth objects.

Because it is an active research site, the observatory should not be treated as a casual walk-in attraction. Visitors interested in the area can instead look for arranged observatory visits or guided stargazing programmes on the Oukaimeden plateau, which are offered by specialist tour operators and astronomy guides.