Kaya, the Middle East's first walrus calf, doing well at Seaworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

The desert is the last place you might think a walrus calf would be born.

But in the Arctic Realm section of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the conditions mimic those of a walrus's natural environment, and two months ago, the park welcomed the birth of the region's first walrus calf, Kaya.

She now weighs about 95 kilograms and is adapting well, and the park's senior director said it was a milestone moment for the team after an almost 15-month pregnancy.

Kaya is a Pacific walrus that can grow up to 1,250kg. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Kaya is a Pacific walrus that can grow up to 1,250kg. Chris …

"The day she was born was really the culmination of many years of planning and preparedness," Scott McCoy, senior zoological director at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, told The National. "It was exciting, stressful, no different than any other human birth, anything. A lot of prep work goes into that."

Everything in the space is controlled to replicate the Arctic habitat that walruses like Kaya typically inhabit, from the lighting to the water temperature.

"We are in the desert, but really, we are in the Arctic," Mr McCoy said. "These animals here actually experience life as close as we can replicate it to an animal in the Arctic"

A special bond

Walrus calves are known for being very attached to their mothers, and Kaya is no different. She can be seen frequently with her mum, Smooshi, who was brought from Canada to her new home in 2023.

"She's a great mum, knows when to keep an eye on her, when to let her go, when to let her explore and play, and I think right now she's really just learning a lot," Mr McCoy said.

Scott McCoy, senior zoological director at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, says the birth of Kaya in May was a milestone moment. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Scott McCoy, senior zoological director at SeaWorld Abu Dhab…

Keystone species

Kaya is a Pacific walrus that can grow up to 1,250 kg. Pacific walruses tend to live in the cold waters between Russia and Alaska. Mr McCoy says that while not endangered, they are a keystone species that can provide a bounty of information about the climate.

"These walruses are really important for us to be able to talk and educate our guests on the role they play in that ecosystem," he said.

Walruses' health corresponds directly to the ecosystem's health, as they release nutrients that other animals consume on the ocean floor.

"Walruses eat on the bottom of the ocean, and they're basically a rototiller that goes around and really works up the bottom of the ocean where they're looking for their own food source."

What’s in a name?

Kaya's name was voted on by thousands of people in an online poll and means "little mountain" in Inuit mythology.

"She's curious. She is independent. She really is sure of herself. She is learning and growing every day," Mr McCoy said.

Visitors take pictures of Kaya at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Visitors take pictures of Kaya at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Chris …

The park has not ruled out another walrus calf being born in the future and is ready to provide support if it happens.

"We've done it once. There's no reason to think that couldn't happen again, but ultimately we'll probably leave that up to them to decide if and when that happens."